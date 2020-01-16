‘Vanderpump Rules’ Max Boyens Apologizes After Racist Tweets Surface: ‘I Am Truly Sorry’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Max Boyens issued an apology after fans discovered gross, racist tweets of his from 2012, telling them that he’s ‘disgusted and embarrassed’ by what he wrote.

That love triangle with Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan is apparently the least of Max Boyens‘ problems now. The Vanderpump Rules star is getting slammed left and right by fans after some of his racist tweets from 2012 resurfaced. The TomTom general manager, 27, apologized in a statement to Page Six, writing, “I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.” Max had fired off multiple tweets that included racist language and stereotypes about minorities.

“It upsets me that the word n— is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” read one tweet, captured in a screenshot by @LoveAndyC. He also tweeted about wanting to “punch” Asians, and used the n-word multiple times. Vanderpump Rules fans who came across the post were appalled by Max’s past tweets. “He gave me a bad feeling immediately — thought it was just his basic white boy arrogance but damn,” one (former) fan tweeted, along with the facepalm emoji. “I’m going to assume, just like Jax [Taylor] did recently on WWHL, that he’ll get a slap on the wrist and continue to be apart of the show.” wrote another. “I have a feeling he wont make it past his season anyway. He isnt that interesting. These tweets are just so disturbing.”

This sadly isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star to come under fire for racist tweets this week. Brett Caprioni, 31, also issued a statement to Page Six apologizing for using racial slurs online in 2011. “I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made,” Caprioni said in his statement. “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”