Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Husband Beau Clark

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Congrats are in order! Stassi Schroeder gave birth to baby No. 2, a son named Messer Rhys Clark.

“MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches,” the podcast host announced on September 9. “We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared the baby news in March. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Stassi shared via Instagram, alongside a snap showing off her baby bump, featuring her daughter Hartford, 2, cuddled up against her.

As for Beau’s part, he posted a wholesome pic of the family, where he is enthusiastically showing a sonogram to their daughter. “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump,” he captioned the Instagram post. He also included a picture of the couple while they were on a trip in New York — where he is holding her baby bump — which was a week before announcing the pregnancy news.

Less than two weeks later, the couple announced that they are having a boy on an episode of their “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast. While recording, Stassi and Beau called their daughter to let her know she was going to be having a baby brother. “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” the Bravo star told her listeners. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f–king explain it.”

She felt “so in tune with her body” that she was “so convinced” she was having a boy. Stassi has kept her followers updated on social media during the time of her pregnancy. In June, she shared a bunch of pics from a photoshoot, where she posed naked showing off her baby bump — which you can see here. “Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” the podcast host wrote.

Their daughter Hartford was born in January 2021, over a year after the reality stars tied the knot in a small ceremony in their backyard, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Stassi and Beau had a second wedding in Italy in May 2022 after restrictions were lifted.