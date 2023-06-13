‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Poses Nude As She Nears Due Date: Photos

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is showing off her naked baby bump once again. The 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 13 to share a series of stunning maternity shots in which she posed completely naked. As seen below, Stassi exuded confidence as she smiled for the camera while posing with her arm across her chest. She appeared to be nearly makeup-free for the maternity shoot and struck both serious and silly poses. Her gorgeous blonde hair was tied up in a bun, leaving all the focus on her bare body.

Stassi captioned the post with what she hopes for her future: “a well-adjusted mama’s boy.” She is already the mother of her 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, whom she shares with her husband of three years, Beau Clark. They announced the exciting news that they are expecting their second child on March 1 and revealed they are expecting a boy shortly after.

Stassi’s announcement post showed her sitting on a couch with Hartford as she cradled her baby bump and rocked a proud smile. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Stassi captioned the post. Meanwhile, Beau posted a pic of himself showing Hartford ultrasound pictures as she sat on Stassi’s lap to announce their pregnancy. The second pic he posted showed him and Stassi posing during a night out together, and he proudly had his hand on his wife’s growing bump. They did not reveal their due date.

Since then, Stassi has not been shy about sharing updated bump pics with her fans. In fact, she shared a naked mirror selfie in April. To capture the picture, she turned to the side in her bathroom and snapped the image with her phone as she covered her chest with her free arm. “Didn’t feel like an absolute beast today so… pregnancy thirst trap,” Stassi wrote over the photo.

Stassi is currently wrapping up her Straight Up With Stassi LIVE – The Mommy Dearest Tour, and then she will await the arrival of her baby boy. In May, Stassi said she will be getting into nesting mode as soon as the tour ends. It won’t be too long before she has both of her babies in her arms!