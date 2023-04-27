Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Baby Bump In Nude Mirror Selfie: ‘Pregnant Thirst Trap’

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder stripped down for a naked mirror selfie on Apri 27 in which she confidently showed off her growing baby bump. In the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Story and can be seen below (she can be seen on the left side of the image), she turned to the side and covered her chest with one arm as she held her phone up for the pic with the other hand. Her hair was in a simple bun and she radiated a pregnancy glow as she went makeup-free.”Didn’t feel like an absolute beast today so… pregnancy thirst trap,” Stassi wrote over the bottom portion of her pic.

Stassi, 34, revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Beau Clark on March 1 by revealing her baby bump after admitting the “secret” of hiding her growing bundle of joy stressed her out. Stassi’s announcement post showed her sitting on a couch with her 2-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose as she cradled her baby bump. Meanwhile, Beau shared an image of himself showing Hartford ultrasound pictures as she sat in her mother’s lap. “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump,” he captioned the post, which can be seen below. He also added a second pic, which showed the couple beaming with pride as Beau held his wife’s bump.

Stassi and Beau also shared the news in an Instagram Reel posted to the official Instagram account of their podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby. “We had to come here first because we needed to tell y’all first,” Stassi excitedly began. Beau then entered the chat with a concerned sigh as he said, “We’re having…” before Stassi jumped back in. “… Another baby! I’m pregnant!” she exclaimed. They then promised fans to share documentation of their entire pregnancy journey. “You guys have been there with us through it all. We can’t wait to share everything about baby #2 with you on Patreon!!!” they captioned the post, plugging the membership-based app.

Less than two weeks later, the proud parents revealed they are expecting a baby boy. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe,” Stassi said on the March 10 episode of their podcast, per Screen Rant.

Stassi and Beau got engaged in July 2019, which was featured on Season 8 Vanderpump Rules. That was the couple’s last season on Bravo, as Stassi got fired after racially insensitive comments of hers resurfaced. The couple tied the knot in Oct. 2020 in an intimate backyard ceremony after the coronavirus pandemic delayed their big Italian wedding. They got to have their dream wedding in Rome, Italy in May 2022. Their first child was born between their two weddings in Jan. 2021.

Aside from the baby No. 2 news, the reality stars have been sharing Hartford’s milestones with fans. In a March episode of their podcast, for example, Stassi revealed their firstborn was potty training and truly understanding the concept. It could not be a more exciting time for the young parents!