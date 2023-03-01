Congratulations are in order for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark! The couple announced they will be a family of four with a new baby on the way! Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, Stassi shared a sweet snap of her and Beau’s 2-year-old daughter Hartford snuggling up next to her mom’s growing baby belly. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the photo.

More About Stassi Schroeder Stassi Schroeder Pregnant: Former ‘VPR’ Star Expecting Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

Beau made sure to share the good news on his own social media, as well. He even admitting the couple had been hiding Stassi’s bump for a while now. In one snap, Beau showed off the sonogram to Hartford, and in another, he had his hand placed on Stassi’s stomach while holding the most surprised expression. “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump,” Beau wrote. Too cute!

The announcement was a surprise for fans, as Stassi and Beau have been laying low since they welcomed Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January of 2021. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi gushed at the time of the baby’s arrival. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.”

When the couple revealed their first pregnancy, the happy news came amid some not so happy news. Just four days before the baby news broke, it was announced that Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules ahead of Season 9 after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, alleged racist behavior by the pair, including calling the cops on Faith over a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Stassi was “unbothered” that she wasn’t invited to the Aug. 23 Cancun wedding between her former Vanderpump Rules castmates Scheana Shay and Brock Davies. “Stassi wasn’t surprised that she and Beau [Clark] didn’t get an invite to Scheana’s wedding after she disinvited her to her wedding ceremony,” a source close to the former friends told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stassi and Scheana have always remained cordial despite their ups and downs over the years. Stassi has no hard feelings and isn’t hurt that she didn’t receive an invite.” The insider added that Stassi “has so much going on” in her life and that she’s more concerned with focusing on her family and career. And with the pregnancy news, Stassi clearly has “so much going on!”