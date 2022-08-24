Stassi Schroeder ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Scheana Shay Didn’t Invite Her To Mexico Wedding

Stassi Schroeder, 34, is unbothered and even “happy” she was not invited to the Aug. 23 Cancun wedding between Scheana Shay, 37, and Brock Davies, 31. “Stassi wasn’t surprised that she and Beau [Clark] didn’t get an invite to Scheana’s wedding after she disinvited her to her wedding ceremony,” a source close to the former friends told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stassi and Scheana have always remained cordial despite their ups and downs over the years. Stassi has no hard feelings and isn’t hurt that she didn’t receive an invite.” The insider added that Stassi “has so much going on” in her life and that she’s more concerned with focusing on her family and career.

Another insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY that going to Mexico for a wedding is the last thing on Stassi’s bucket list at the moment. “Stassi’s life is so different right now, she’s not in a place where she wants to go party like crazy in Mexico, so it’s a relief for her that she isn’t attending this wedding,” they noted. “She has absolutely no FOMO about missing it. She wishes the best for Scheana and Brock but she is more than happy to stay home and not have to deal with traveling to Mexico with a toddler.” Stassi and her husband Beau welcomed a baby girl, Hartford, together in Jan. 2021.

The former Vanderpump Rules co-stars used to be super close, but had their ups and downs over the years. However, Stassi ended their “surface level” friendship for good after she accused Scheana of sharing their “private messages” with fans. Scheana opened up about their fallout in an Oct. 2021 episode of her Scheananigans podcast. “Long story short, she thought that I was sharing her private messages to me in my Huddles groups, which is like a live, Zoom, FaceTime interaction with fans. And I’m like, ‘First of all we barely talk, so we don’t have very many private messages to share,’” she recalled.

“The only thing that I recall mentioning in a group with them about text messages was about that message she sent me about my miscarriage and how sweet it was and maybe I read a part of the text?” she continued. “I don’t recall doing that. But I do remember talking in a Huddles about how sweet the message was she sent me.” The pair had already unfollowed each other on social media before Scheana discussed the matter during her podcast.

As HollywoodLife‘s first source mentioned, Scheana was reportedly invited and then uninvited to Stassi’s backyard wedding to Beau in May. “Scheana was originally supposed to go, but at some point she got disinvited,” a source for Page Six revealed at the time. “All she knew was that it was for ‘budget reasons,’ although it didn’t really seem like she was buying it.” If unfollowing each other on social media doesn’t show where two people stand, disinviting someone from a wedding certainly does.

As far as Scheana’s wedding guest list goes, several past and present Vanderpump Rules cast members attended, such as Tom Schwartz, 39, Raquel Leviss, 27, Tom’s ex-wife Katie Maloney, 35, Raquel’s ex-boyfriend James Kennedy, 30, Ariana Maddox, 37, Jax Taylor, 43, Brittany Cartwright, 33, Peter Madrigal, 37, and Lala Kent, 31. Notably missing was Lisa Vanderpump, 61, who declined an invitation because she “already went to one wedding for Scheana and that was enough.”