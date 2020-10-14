Scheana Shay Reveals Why She’ll Never Be Friends With Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent Ever Again

Scheana Shay shared the reasons why she ‘unfollowed’ both Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent and admitted she is ‘completely fine’ with not being friends with them, in a new telling interview.

Scheana Shay, 35, has no plans to rekindle her friendships with either Stassi Schroeder, 32, or Lala Kent, 30, and she’s fine with it. The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about unfollowing her co-stars on social media and revealed the reasons why they had a falling out in the first place, on the Oct. 14 episode of the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast. “I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” she boldly said in the interview.

“Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” she continued. “And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Scheana and Lala got attention for feuding on social media earlier this year after the former accused the latter of not being there for her when she suffered a miscarriage in the summer. Lala, who is expecting a baby girl with fiance Randall Emmett, denied the accusation and took to her Instagram Live to share her own side of the story, but Scheana claims she lied. “What pissed me off the most about that situation is she lied. She said that I didn’t ask her to come over … I said, ‘I need you. Can you come over?’ And you said, ‘I can’t right now because I have dinner. Can I check on you later?’” Scheana explained on the podcast.

“And I’m like, I don’t need you later,” she added. “Later my boyfriend will be here. I need you now. And she even said in the text message that she sent me — which, this is just so Lala — she said she was there for me that day in the same capacity as my mother. And the fact that she thinks she is up there with my mom is just a whole new low for her.”

Scheana also went on to discuss the demise of her friendship with Stassi, who is also pregnant with a baby girl. Although she previously admitted Stassi was there for her when she suffered her miscarriage, it didn’t stop them from having a falling out. “I unfollowed [Stassi] first. She returned the favor … For the exact thing that I praised her about — for being there for me — is the exact reason we aren’t friends anymore,” Scheana said, while confirming she heard from Stassi before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s gender reveal party on Sept. 27.

“I get a text from her and — you know, here I am, ‘sharing her private messages again,’ — but she basically just said that she had no interest in continuing anything more than surface level with me because she was informed I was reading her private messages to strangers,” the reality star continued. “And I’m like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about. The only message I would have shared was how sweet of [a] message you sent me after my miscarriage. Which I have no idea why you would be mad I shared that.’”

She added, “But like, in the same message she sent me, it was like, ‘I have no desire to talk this out [with] you. We will remain surface level.’ Blah, blah, blah. And I’m like, you’re not even going to give me the benefit of the doubt? You’re going to hear something from a stranger, a fan, a Facebook group — whatever — and you’re just like, done?”

“So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years,” she went on. “I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best.’ And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”

Although Scheana and Lala have expressed interest in returning for the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules, which has yet to be confirmed, Stassi was fired from the series in June for making previous racially insensitive remarks that resurfaced online.