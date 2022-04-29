Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return For Season 10: ‘We’re Not Quite Finished’

Bravo fans are eager to know: what’s going on with Vanderpump Rules? Lucky for VPR fiends, the show’s queen, Lisa Vanderpump, caught up with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, April 22, granting us all the details!

“Now you know I know more than you do. So you’re not getting that much, but there’s a lot of story,” Lisa shared with us. “I don’t think it’s quite finished. We haven’t quite finished telling it but nothing’s announced. So you know when it’s announced I’m sure you’ll be one of the first!”

Fans have been curious about how Bravo would handle the show’s future, considering how many of its OG cast had exited the show and numerous couples have recently called it quits. What’s more, the network hasn’t officially announced what’s going on with the series, nor have they shared a date for a premiere/a complete roster of the cast.

Even so, some of the show’s stars, like Katie Maloney, have given some small details on what could be in store. We’re going back to a time where there’s more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it’s like everyone’s starting over,” she told E! News on April 18.

Although the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has dismissed the idea of returning to the franchise, she’s still maintained an incredibly busy life as a restaurateur. The 61-year-old recently opened yet another outfit in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris.

“As soon you walk into it you think it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before, is truly exceptional,” Lisa said of the lavish locale. “It’s kind of bespoke, it’s curated. It’s all made in the factory. Everything is kind of unique. It’s the sexiest restaurant I think you probably will ever see.”

LVP went on to describe the spot as a “labor of love,” detailing how her years spent living in France influenced the idea. “We wanted to really give that kind of romantic industrial feeling. That you’ve been immersed literally to another country and you really are sitting in the heart of Paris,” she shared.

As for getting another Vanderpump Rules-type show going in Vegas, LVP noted that her first priority right now is just getting the restaurant off the ground. “There has been talk about it […] but I haven’t pulled the trigger on anything,” she shared.