Lisa Vanderpump Shades Lala Kent In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer — Watch

Lala Kent sheds tears in the trailer for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 reunion as Lisa Vanderpump throws some shade her way.

The trailer for the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion is here and drama abounds! In the recently released clip from Bravo, Lala Kent can be seen tearing up over her ex Randall Emmett‘s alleged infidelity and Lisa Vanderpump didn’t hold back with her response to the scandal.

“Randall Emmett creeping around on me — that should have been brought to my attention,” Lala states in the trailer. “The fact that this man — he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

While Lala’s co-star James Kennedy admitted he heard “sexual rumors” and Scheana Shay mocked her for calling Randall a “stand-up man” compared to her own fiancé (who Lala had tension with this season), Brock Davies, VPR matriarch Lisa gave her two cents about the messy split between the couple who share 10-month-old daughter Ocean. “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them,” the 61-year-old restaurateur scoffed.

Vanderpump Rules fans were initially introduced to Lala’s man during season 5 of the show, although his identity was kept tightly under wraps at the time until the pair went public with their relationship in 2018. Randall was previously married to actress Amber Childers from 2009 to 2017 and he proposed to Lala one year after his divorce was finalized.

The pair postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic and rumors began to swirl in fall 2021 of Randall’s alleged infidelity when Lala seemed to have erased all evidence of her fiancé from social media. Their split was confirmed shortly thereafter as a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that “the rug was pulled out from under her completely,” leaving everyone around the beauty mogul “shocked” by the news. “She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”