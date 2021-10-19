Lisa Vanderpump ‘Regrets’ Leaving ‘RHOBH’: She ‘Secretly’ Wants To Return

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that despite what she has declared publicly, Lisa Vanderpump ‘regrets’ leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and wants to return.

After nine seasons on the Bravo series, Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. The British restauranteur, 61, has made it clear in the past that she has no desire to return after her contentious last season, but now, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Lisa “regrets” leaving and would actually like to return to the series.

“Despite stating publicly that she doesn’t want to return to Housewives, Lisa secretly would love to be back,” our source shared. “She’s embarrassed to state the truth after how she left. Those closest to her know that she wants back on. She misses the show and has regrets about leaving it. It seems like she just wishes she took a season or two off and came back.”

Lisa is well aware, however, that most of the ladies would not welcome her back with open arms. “She hasn’t talked to them in a long time and know there’s a lot of bridges burned there,” our source added. “Lisa isn’t really the best at apologizing, so it would be difficult to see her friendships with her former best pals like Kyle [Richards], Lisa Rinna, Dorit [Kemsley], and Erika [Jayne] be repaired.”

While there haven’t been any discussions surrounding a potential return, our source maintained that if Andy Cohen called, “She’d seriously consider it” — “no matter who the cast is.” Our source added, “She knows the likelihood of a return is slim, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t secretly really want back on.”

Lisa departed the series halfway in Season 9 following Puppygate, a bewildering scandal that saw Dorit give away a dog she adopted from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs. After Dorit gave the pup away to a new owner (citing the fact that the dog bit her children), the new owner eventually brought the Vanderpump-adopted dog to an animal shelter, ensuing in drama and allegations that Lisa tried to make Dorit look bad after the entire dog debacle.

Regardless, Lisa has fluctuated with her responses when asked if she would ever return to the series. She told Entertainment Tonight on October 5 that she would consider a comeback if they “cleaned house” and sacked the other cast members. “With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” she said. “Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe.”

When HollywoodLife caught up with Lisa ahead of a fundraiser in Los Angeles on October 11, she said a return to the series has “not” been on her mind “at all,” explaining, “I’m very busy. I’m trying to finish my book. I’m busy with my podcast. I’m opening another restaurant. That ship has sailed.” With these recent revelations, though, perhaps the ship hasn’t sailed entirely — and will dock soon again on the shores of Bravo.