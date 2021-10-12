Lisa Vanderpump Reveals If Erika Jayne Should Return To ‘RHOBH’ Amid Legal Drama

HollywoodLife caught up with former ‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Vanderpump and picked her brain on Erika Jayne’s legal troubles ahead of the reunion.

Erika Jayne has her work cut out for her in the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The embattled TV personality, 50, will be grilled on ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement lawsuit and alleged affairs, as evidenced by the newly-released trailer. Now, another housewife is weighing in on the legal troubles.

The FOUR-PART #RHOBH Reunion trailer has arrived and we. are. SHOOK! 💎 Catch Part 1 of the Reunion next Wednesday, Oct 13 8/7c pic.twitter.com/348FPD7KSJ — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 6, 2021

Ahead of Travel & Give fundraiser’s to assist children with physical and mental disabilities in Kenya and Haiti on October 11, HollywoodLife caught up with former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump to discuss the drama. When asked if Erika should step away from the series amid her troubles, Lisa, 61, said, “She’s gotta make her own decision.”

“That’s a very difficult question,” Lisa said. “She’s gotta make her own decision or someone will make it for her. I haven’t watched the show since.” The star continued, “I think about all the people who died and were victimized by this. I have no idea whether she knew. I haven’t watched so I don’t know how things are playing out.”

Lisa added that she hoped the victims reached a resolution. Lisa is, of course, referring to the families of the victims of the 2018 plane crash. In December 2020, Tom and his law firm were accused of embezzling funds meant for the families of the crash victims. The suit also accused Erika and Tom of orchestrating a “sham” divorce to “fraudulently protect” their finances. In the trailer for Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion released on October 6, Andy Cohen grills Erika on the lawsuit, resulting in high emotions and some tears.

As for Lisa and whether she would ever make a return to the Bravo series following her 2019 departure, the restaurateur offered a resounding no, explaining that the “ship has sailed.” When asked if a return has been on her mind, Lisa said, “It’s not at all.” She explained to HL, “I’m very busy. I’m trying to finish my book. I’m busy with my podcast. I’m opening another restaurant. That ship has sailed.”