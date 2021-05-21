Erika Jayne Will Reveal ‘Everything’ About Her Divorce On ‘RHOBH’: ‘She’s Not Hiding Anything’

Don’t expect Erika Jayne to keep quiet when her divorce is highlighted during the new season of ‘RHOBH’. We hear she’ll reveal ‘everything’.

Erika Jayne, 49, has been in the news constantly since she filed for divorce from now ex-husband Tom Girardi, 81, in Nov. 2020. And since Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was in the middle of production when news of their split broke, fans will definitely see a lot of what transpired. We also hear that Erika will reveal “everything”, so fans will learn a lot more about the breakup over the next few months. “Erika isn’t afraid of anything being shown on ‘RHOBH’ this season,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She talks about everything and speaks her truth and stands by it.”

The XXPen$ive singer filed for divorce from Tom in Nov. 2020 after 21 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple met in the early ’90s when Erika was a cocktail waitress at Chasen’s and Tom, a powerful lawyer, was a frequent diner. Their connection was true and intense with Erika moved in with him after only a few months of dating. Tom also put a ring on her finger six months later — they got married in 1999.

Fans have watched Erika and Tom’s unconventional relationship and fancy lifestyle play out on TV for over five years now. But this season will be different for the two-time divorcee, who’s dealing with some major legal drama.

One month after their divorce announcement, news broke that Tom and Erika were being sued for allegedly embezzling money, according to ET Online. They were also accused of faking their divorce to “fraudulently protect” their money, and fans have so many questions. While some wonder how many will actually get answered, our source says nearly all of them.

“[Erika]’s listening to her lawyers and knows the truth will be told in all of this,” our source added. “She’s not hiding anything on TV and you’ll see it all play out this season.”

While the other ladies have exciting lives and stories to tell on RHOBH, too, we’re hearing this season will be heavily focused around Erika most of the season, and she looks forward to sharing her side of the story soon. “The season is all about her, but she didn’t back away from anything,” our source continued. “She wanted people to see her side of the story and when the time comes, she will do a full interview on this matter.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8pm on Bravo.