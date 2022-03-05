Lisa Vanderpump Works To Open New Las Vegas Restaurant While In A Wheelchair Following Broken Leg — Photos

Nothing is holding Lisa Vanderpump back from continuing to expand her restaurant empire…not even being wheel-chair bound after a broken leg!

Only her! Lisa Vanderpump isn’t letting her broken leg and wheelchair-bound status get her down, especially when it comes to continuing to build her restaurant brand. The ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star, 61, looked ready for action in a new photo, where she showed off her cherry-red wheelchair, with a basket the perfect size for her adorable pup Harrison. As Lisa and her team work tirelessly to open their new Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump á Paris, Lisa showed no injury will hold her back from her career.

In the post, Lisa looked happy and laid back as she rocked a pinstriped blazer and black jeans to match the grey leg brace around her right ankle. Tagging the new addition of her restaurant empire @vanderpumpparis, Lisa made it clear she’s still getting after it every day, captioning the shot: “Well we are still getting work done!”Lisa received love in the comments from fellow housewife Garcelle Beauvais, who showed her support with a clapping hands emoji and heart emoji, writing “Only you.”

Lisa reportedly injured her leg on Jan. 30, after being thrown from her horse, HRH Prince Tardon, during a ride at The Paddock in Los Feliz, California, per TMZ. An eyewitness told reporters that after the horse spooked, Lisa was bucked and flew over its head onto the ground. After allegedly landing on her back, Lisa broke her leg in two places just above her ankle and suffered some bruising around her back.

Though the past few weeks have been the opposite of a smooth ride for Lisa, she’s continuing to move past her injury (and towards her new restaurant) each day. In fact, Lisa even shared with The Daily Mail that her healing process is currently ‘ahead of schedule.’ She also expressed her gratitude to not be in a more severe situation, even though she was reportedly hospitalized in the aftermath of the injury. “‘It was such a devastating fall and break, I’m just so lucky and thankful that I didn’t break my back,’ Lisa shared.