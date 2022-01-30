Breaking News

Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Breaks Leg After Being Thrown Off Horse

lisa vanderpump
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Lisa Vanderpump-Todd 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2018
Los Angeles, CA - TV Star, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd arrive at kick off of LGBT Pride exhibit at The Hollywood Museum and sign autographs for fans. Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lisa Vanderpump-Todd Bravo's Party For 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 9 and 'Mexican Dynasties', Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Lisa Vanderpump-Todd 'Cats' opening night, Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Lisa Vanderpump fell off her horse and reportedly broke her leg in two places and sustained bruises on her back

Lisa Vanderpump, 61, has reportedly broken her leg after falling off a horse. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was riding her horse on Sunday, Jan. 30 at The Paddock in the Los Feliz when her horse was spooked and threw her off its back, as per TMZAn eyewitness told the outlet that she flew over the horse’s head and landed on her back. The reality TV star reportedly broke her leg in two places just above the ankle and has bruising on her back. Ouch.

lisa vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Fortunately, she was rushed to the hospital and is accompanied by her husband Ken Todd. She is scheduled for surgery and will thankfully be ok once the surgery is successfully performed. The restaurateur has owned this horse for six years and hopefully, they’ll both be able to get past this incident and it won’t impact their friendship too deeply.

The British business mogul has been featured on a slew of reality TV shows. Most recently, she was featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 overseeing her current and former employees at SUR, Pump, and TomTom. She also starred in her own series Overserved where she hosted dinner parties for celebrities and got tea from them while giving party planning tips.

Related Gallery

Vanderpump Rules Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Lisa, Jax & More From First Season To Now

Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump exited ‘RHOBH’ after eight seasons on the show [Tommy Garcia/Bravo].
However, the reality show that she’s best known for is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was on the show from the very start and was a staple on it for the nine seasons she was on it. She stopped filming midway through Season 9 after she was alienated over PuppyGate. Her friends felt that Lisa had leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley returning a Vanderpump Dogs puppy which led to it ending up in a shelter. While Lisa was eventually exposed, many felt as though the women were exceptionally cruel to her over the issue.

There’s good news for Vanderpump fans. She reportedly has a desire to return to the show if the opportunity presents itself. “Despite stating publicly that she doesn’t want to return to Housewives, Lisa secretly would love to be back,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s embarrassed to state the truth after how she left. Those closest to her know that she wants back on. She misses the show and has regrets about leaving it. It seems like she just wishes she took a season or two off and came back.”