Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Breaks Leg After Being Thrown Off Horse

Lisa Vanderpump fell off her horse and reportedly broke her leg in two places and sustained bruises on her back

Lisa Vanderpump, 61, has reportedly broken her leg after falling off a horse. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was riding her horse on Sunday, Jan. 30 at The Paddock in the Los Feliz when her horse was spooked and threw her off its back, as per TMZ. An eyewitness told the outlet that she flew over the horse’s head and landed on her back. The reality TV star reportedly broke her leg in two places just above the ankle and has bruising on her back. Ouch.

Fortunately, she was rushed to the hospital and is accompanied by her husband Ken Todd. She is scheduled for surgery and will thankfully be ok once the surgery is successfully performed. The restaurateur has owned this horse for six years and hopefully, they’ll both be able to get past this incident and it won’t impact their friendship too deeply.

The British business mogul has been featured on a slew of reality TV shows. Most recently, she was featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 overseeing her current and former employees at SUR, Pump, and TomTom. She also starred in her own series Overserved where she hosted dinner parties for celebrities and got tea from them while giving party planning tips.

However, the reality show that she’s best known for is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was on the show from the very start and was a staple on it for the nine seasons she was on it. She stopped filming midway through Season 9 after she was alienated over PuppyGate. Her friends felt that Lisa had leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley returning a Vanderpump Dogs puppy which led to it ending up in a shelter. While Lisa was eventually exposed, many felt as though the women were exceptionally cruel to her over the issue.

There’s good news for Vanderpump fans. She reportedly has a desire to return to the show if the opportunity presents itself. “Despite stating publicly that she doesn’t want to return to Housewives, Lisa secretly would love to be back,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s embarrassed to state the truth after how she left. Those closest to her know that she wants back on. She misses the show and has regrets about leaving it. It seems like she just wishes she took a season or two off and came back.”