Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade While Revealing Whether She’d Return To ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump revealed what it would take for her to return to ‘RHOBH’…while dissing just about every cast member on ‘RHOBH.’

“People ask me all the time, am I going back?,” Lisa Vanderpump told Andy Cohen while appearing on the March 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live. It has been nearly two years since LVP burned bridges with the cast and made a dramatic exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Judging by her latest TV appearance, it doesn’t sound like she’s made peace with her former co-stars just yet.

Lisa Vanderpump also discussed Erika Jayne’s divorce with Tom Girardi during Tuesday night’s episode.

“It’s been such a long time and I’ve just got a lot going on, you know. I’ve been writing a book and everything,” Lisa continued, in regards to a potential comeback on RHOBH. However, she wasn’t closed off to the idea of a return…if some major changes happened. “But I do love Kathy [Hilton]…If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility,” she revealed.

Kathy is one of the newest additions to the RHOBH cast, and will be making her debut on the Bravo show when Season 11 premieres sometime in 2021 (an exact date has yet to be announced). Lisa even admitted that the socialite, who is the mom of Paris Hilton, is a “positive aspect” to the show that she has bad blood with.

Lisa didn’t sound so positive, however, when discussing her ex-friend Kyle Richards. In case you missed their legendary fight in Season 9 of RHOBH, Kyle went to Lisa’s Villa Rose mansion and confronted the restaurateur with the cast’s suspicions that Lisa allegedly sold the PuppyGate story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online. The story claimed that Lisa supposedly felt “betrayed” that a dog Dorit had adopted from the Vanderpump Dogs foundation ended up at the shelter (which turned out to be a misunderstanding, but we digress). Lisa insisted that she didn’t leak information to the news outlet, and to this day, she is still offended that Kyle ever doubted her.

“I think the only thing that can be said is you got to start with an apology,” Lisa said while discussing her estrangement from Kyle on WWHL. The Vanderpump Rules star added, “If someone calls you a liar…it’s not okay with me.” It sounds like Lisa’s not jumping to share screen time with Kyle, or the other RHOBH cast members, anytime soon.