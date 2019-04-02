‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Ends Her 12-Year Friendship With Kyle After Heated Fight — I’m ‘Done’

Kyle Richards finally took a side in ‘Puppygate’ during the April 2 episode of ‘RHOBH’, but it ultimately cost her her 12-year friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

It finally happened. Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards‘ Villa Rosa showdown aired in its entirety during the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it was everything we hoped it’d be. However, the heated fight also ended their 12-year friendship, so it wasn’t as thrilling for the two ladies involved. But before we get to that, let us rehash what led Kyle to Lisa’s house in the first place. Following Denise Richards‘ wedding, the ladies (everyone except LVP) gathered at a charity event hosted by Teddi. The event was actually benefiting Vanderpump Dogs, so it was a bit of an awkward situation amidst all the Puppygate drama, but Teddi wanted to honor her commitment and chose to host anyway. Lisa Vanderpump, however, didn’t go and sent a female employee in her place. Not even John Blizzard, who helped plan the event, was there to co-host with Teddi, so LVP seemed to make it very clear that she wants nothing to do with Teddi from here on out.

Anyway, while at the event, Dorit talked to everyone about the Radar Online story that she believes Lisa leaked to the press, and everyone offered her support. They even agreed that it seemed very obvious who leaked the story (LVP). But initially, Kyle had a hard time jumping on the bandwagon and attacking her longtime friend. Yet, once they brought up examples of Lisa doing similar things in the past, Kyle eased into everyone’s theory that Lisa Vanderpump “sold” the article. The ladies then suggested that that Kyle should be the one to talk to Lisa and try to make her realize how awful she’s been to Dorit. And since Kyle’s been friends with Lisa for so long, she agreed. But, of course, she was still nervous about confronting LVP, as she should have been.

Upon arriving at Lisa Vanderpump’s house, she and Kyle, 50, talked about the group’s charity bike ride. But the conversation quickly turned to the Radar Online article and how “hurt” Dorit feels over it. “There’s always stories, negative stories,” Lisa, 58, told Kyle. But Kyle kept hammering to Lisa that Dorit was “very” upset about the story, and they all felt like she was responsible for it. “If you read the article, it sounds like it comes from your camp,” Kyle said.

“I’m in a really bad position here…because as your friend I want to say, ‘That is not true! I don’t believe that,’” Kyle said as she slammed her hand down on Lisa’s kitchen counter. Then, Lisa’s husband Ken Todd told Kyle that that’s what she should have done, however, she yelled back, “But I don’t, I don’t feel that Ken!” And once she said that, both Ken and Lisa became very frustrated with Kyle for not having their backs.

Lisa even swore on her “children’s lives” that she would never sell a story about Dorit, but Kyle still didn’t believe her. And because of that, Lisa said she was absolutely “done” with their friendship. Lisa actually said she was “done” with Kyle at least five times throughout the duration of their argument, so we definitely think she meant it. Even Ken said their “12-year friendship” was “done”.

“Get the f*** out of my house, I swear to you, I’m done with [you],” Lisa could be heard yelling from another room, as Kyle showed herself out of Villa Rosa. Lisa then broke down in tears and told Ken, “They’re lying bitches. They can go f*** themselves — all of them. For Kyle to say that to me, I’m done with her.”

