Brittany Cartwright Confirms Falling Out With Stassi Schroeder: ‘I Hate’ That We’re Not Speaking

Brittany Cartwright, 33, is speaking out about her current friendship status with Stassi Schroeder, 33, and sadly, it’s not what she has hoped. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted she had a falling out after she found herself having to cancel her attendance at Stassi and her now husband Beau Clark‘s wedding “last minute” in May, in an interview on the Monday episode of the Betches Moms podcast. She insisted she had “actual reasons” that she and her husband Jax Taylor couldn’t go to the European ceremony, and further explained that she “would never in a million years do something like that on purpose.”

“[Our son] Cruz’s passport didn’t come in. My mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she said on the podcast, while also confirming that she did “really, really, really did want to be there” and “tried everything” she could to make it happen. She also said she regretted having to tell Stassi the news that she wasn’t going to make it so soon before the event.

“I know, like, having to wait ’til the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about, and I’m, like, truly sorry,” she said as she teared up in the interview. She also talked about how she, Stassi, and fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent all grew really close before the drama-causing wedding cancellation happened.

“We’d been meeting up all the time. Like, we were always together. We did mommy-and-me classes and things like that,” she said. Brittany went on to say that there is more to the drama between her and Stassi than she’s willing to share to the public, but she hopes “one day we’ll be able to talk about this [and] figure it all out because I do want our kids to grow up together.” She also said she is trying to give her former friend “time” to heal over what happened between them.

Despite not attending, Brittany and Jax were only a handful of Vanderpump Rules stars invited to Stassi and Beau’s wedding. It had been reported that Tom Sandoval wasn’t invited and Scheana Shay had been uninvited. The only other co-stars who actually attended were Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who were married but are now split.