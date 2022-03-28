Stassi Schroeder ‘Heartbroken’ Amid Tom & Katie’s Divorce: ‘She Supports & Loves Them Both’

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s BFF Stassi Schroeder wishes the exes could work things out, but she’s showing support amid their recent split nonetheless.

Stassi Schroeder is feeling “heartbroken” over Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s divorce. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom, 39, and Katie, 35, announced on March 15 that they were breaking up after 12 years together. Amid the former couple’s decision, a source close to The Good The Bad The Baby podcast host spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Stassi is handling her friends’ sad news.

“Stassi is heartbroken for Tom and Katie because they’ve shared so many memories together as friends,” a friend close to the fashion blogger said. “Out of everybody in their circle of friends, Stassi is probably the most affected by this because she’s the closest to them as a couple.”

The insider pointed out that Stassi even joined along her besties’ romantic honeymoon in Bora Bora in 2016. “She even went on their honeymoon with them, so this is obviously affecting her on so many levels,” the friend continued. “But when it comes down to it, Stassi only wants the best for her friends.

“Stassi knows Tom and Katie tried everything to make their marriage work, but she hopes they can remain friends because they’ve shared so much history together. Stassi has been by Katie’s side constantly as she transitions into this new chapter in her life. Stassi trusts Tom and Katie, and despite her wishing they could work things out, she supports and loves them both,” the pal added.

As we previously reported, Katie is leaning on Stassi and fellow VPR cast member Lala Kent for support. “Katie is so thankful she has an amazing group of girlfriends around her and she’s been leaning heavily on Stassi and Lala,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “Katie loves that she has another single friend now in Lala so they can support each other and know what the other is going through,” the pal continued.

Rumors of the couple’s breakup surfaced earlier in the week when Katie was pictured without her wedding ring in an Instagram post. And last month, Katie reposted a cryptic quote from Kim Kardashian‘s Vogue cover story. The post read: “In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”