‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Dishes On Pregnancy Buzz — Who Will Have A Baby 1st?

Stassi’s pointing fingers! The reality star has a good idea which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member will have a baby bump first, and she spilled to HL exclusively. Got any guesses?

Stassi Schroeder, 30, may look happy as can be with her boyfriend Beau Clark, but she doesn’t think she’ll be the first Vanderpump Rules star to have a baby. In fact, she’s got two other cast members pegged as the first moms in the group, Stassi told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards. So who does she think will be rocking a budding belly? “Katie and Brittany,” she admitted. Makes sense considering Katie Maloney, 31, is married to Tom Schwartz, 36, and Brittany Cartwright, 29, has been engaged to Jax Taylor, 39, since June. While neither has announced that she was expecting just yet, maybe Stassi knows something we don’t?

Even though the drama on this wild Bravo show may not be the best place for a little one, it sounds like it won’t be long before one of our fave Vanderpump Rules adds a baby to the mix! Here’s to hoping Stassi’s guesses are correct because we’d love to see Katie and Brittany tackle motherhood with their guys. Considering how gorgeous and Twilight-esque Katie’s wedding to Tom was, not to mention the picturesque Bora Bora honeymoon they went on, it’s no secret that the couple would bless fans with some seriously iconic maternity shots if they got pregnant. And as for Brittany, the reality star recently lost 25 pounds and would probably have all kinds of amazing secrets to getting her post-baby body back in shape.

So whenever these lovely ladies decide they’re ready to be moms, we’ll be following right along on the show and on social media. From budding bellies to baby pics, it’s going to be epic! And all of the drama about which cast members should be selected as godparents? That’ll just be an added bonus — but our money’s on Lisa Vanderpump, 58.