Stassi Schroeder Wows In Strapless Dress For 2nd Wedding With Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder was an incredible sight to see in her wedding dress on May 12! The 33-year-old reality was captured by paparazzi in eye-catching pics at the ceremony, which was the second for her and her husband Beau Clark. She absolutely shined in a strapless white wedding dress with a back-of-head placed veil and a long train. Stassi styled her blonde hair in an up ‘do bun.

Beau, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie and a pair of black dress shoes. Stassi also posted a photo of the married couple in their wedding attire to Instagram. She used a white heart emoji to caption the gorgeous shots. Stassi and Beau received a flurry of congratulatory comments from other Bravo stars and more famous faces.

Stassi and Beau’s second wedding comes less than a month after they revealed they were getting hitched again in a post on Instagram. “Can’t wait to marry this woman (again) in 3 weeks,” Beau wrote in the caption of a photo of the bride getting highlights in her hair done on April 22.

The lovebirds, who got engaged in 2019, initially planned on getting married with a big wedding in Oct. 2020, but after the COVID pandemic halted things, they decided to get married in a more casual wedding in Los Angeles, CA in Sept. of that same year. “Today would’ve been our wedding day,” Stassi wrote a month later alongside a video of the intimate event. “We went and did it anyway.”

Before their first wedding, Stassi and Beau announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2020 and a source told us they wanted to become husband and wife before the arrival of the bundle of joy. “Stassi and Beau wanted to be married before their baby arrives so they decided to have a tiny safe wedding and they’re so happy they did,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.

“Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] hosted the wedding at their home in L.A,” the insider also revealed. “Stassi and Beau kept the news to themselves at first because they wanted to make sure they had time to let all their family and friends know personally before they shared the news with the world. Plus, they wanted some time to just enjoy being newlyweds without any pressure.”