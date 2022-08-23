Lisa Vanderpump Skipping Scheana Shay’s Wedding: I ‘Already Went To’ Her 1st One

Scheana Shay, 37, and Brock Davies, 31, are getting ready to walk down the aisle at the Dreams Natura Resort in Cancun, Mexico! The nuptials are slated to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will be attended by more than 100 guests. However, a source close to the bride revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that one important member of the Vanderpump Rules family will not be there: the one and only Lisa Vanderpump. The 61-year-old actress, reality star, and restaurateur said she “already went to one wedding for Scheana and that was enough”, and therefore did not feel that flying to Cancun was necessary, according to the insider.

On a lighter note, the source said that plenty of familiar faces accepted their invite to Scheana’s big day. Tom Schwartz, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 27, plus Tom’s ex-wife Katie Maloney, 35, and Raquel’s ex-boyfriend James Kennedy, 30, will be in attendance. Tom will be bringing his girlfriend, Aly Lewber, 26, as his date. Current cast member Ariana Maddox is also in Cancun along with former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Peter Madrigal, and Lala Kent.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a Welcome White Party, which HL‘s source said was extravagant and included “fire dancers, bongo water drums, and tables and swings set inside the shallow pool at the back of the hotel property,” which overlooked the Caribbean Sea. Summer Moon, Scheana and Brock’s 1-year-old daughter, was in attendance for the big party and the insider said her “cuteness stole the show”. And although many eyes were on her, HL‘s insider could not help but notice that Tom and Raquel were “getting cozy” as they dined on a buffet of coastal-inspired dishes.

As for the upcoming exchange of vows, the knowledgeable source noted that the mother of one will be donning a gorgeous $22,000 number from famed celebrity fashion designer, Pol’ Atteu, the owner of Pol Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills, and his husband, Patrik Simpson. Together, they star in the Prime Video series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, which is currently in its third season. In the series, they dress some of the glitziest people in Hollywood for their weddings. The dress is expected to feature a “hand-beaded French lace scallop design with over 5,000 Swarovski Crystals and cultured south sea mini pearls”, a detachable overskirt, and a veil that is over 10 feet long. “Scheana, known for her crop tops, short skirts, and sexy cocktails, has opted for a completely different look and the exact opposite of her first wedding dress when she married her first husband, Michael Shay, in the series,” they explained. “This time the gown will be more traditional and not at all what fans would expect Scheana to wear.” Scheana married Michael in 2014, but their marriage was over by 2017.

It appears the wedding will be featured to some extent on Vanderpump Rules, as Bravo cameras have been filming all the ups and downs leading up to Scheana’s wedding.