Scheana Shay Reveals The Text Message That Ended Her Friendship With Stassi Schroeder

Scheana Shay says her friendship with former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder came to a crashing halt over the screen shot of a text message. We have what it said.

Scheana Shay says that she tried to be there for Stassi Schroeder after the 32-year-old was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020, but that a message she sent to a fan inadvertently made it’s way back to the mom to be. While innocent enough. the text infuriated Stassi, who hasn’t spoke to Scheana since. While Scheana admits they were never more than “surface level” pals, she still thinks Stassi’s reaction was “bullsh*t.”

The 35-year-old discussed the topic on the Oct. 23 episode of her Scheananigans podcast. “Long story short, she thought that I was sharing her private messages to me in my Huddles groups, which is like a live, Zoom, FaceTime interaction with fans. And I’m like, ‘First of all we barely talk, so we don’t have very many private messages to share,'” Sheana began.

“The only thing that I recall mentioning in a group with them about text messages was about that message she sent me about my miscarriage and how sweet it was and maybe I read a part of the text? I don’t recall doing that. But I do remember talking in a Huddles about how sweet the message was she sent me,” the Bravo star continued.

Scheana gave a response to a fan after speaking to Stassi’s now-husband Beau Clark, 40, following her dramatic firing from VPR on June 9 firing that got the singer in hot water. Stassi was let go after it was revealed she had called the cops in 2018 and falsely reported Black VPR co-star Faith Stowers to police as a potential robbery suspect. Stassi even joked about it on her podcast afterwards.

Scheana said that she was using the app Community to communicate with fans about Stassi’s firing. “A fan had asked after she got fired like, ‘Have you checked in on Stassi? How is she doing?’ And there were hundreds of messages. I responded to one and I said, ‘Haven’t heard back from her but spoke to Beau,’” Scheana recalled.

“That was all! Just like, ‘Yes I’ve checked in,’ that was it. And I guess that got screenshot, put into a Facebook chat, and she was like, ‘Please don’t be talking about me right now.’ And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, that was the only message I responded to.’ So between that one text and me sharing her sweet miscarriage text, one of those pissed her off and she said that she had no desire to talk this out with me, and she wanted to remain surface level.”

Stassi and Scheana dramatically quit following each other on social media earlier in October after Scheana and boyfriend Brock Davies were left off the guest list for pregnant Lala Kent‘s Sept. 19 gender reveal party. Scheana dragged Lala over it on her podcast, saying “There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands.” Stassi ended up taking Lala’s side.

“The fact that you don’t even want to hear me out? I said, ‘We’ve been surface level for years, Stassi. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you the best,’” Scheana added about her former friend. “And then I unfollowed her. I don’t follow people I’m not friends with anymore so you wanna be surface level? Then I’m not gonna follow you. I had her on mute for months anyways,” she added for good measure.