‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Thinks Stassi Schroeder Will Get Pregnant Quickly After Getting Married

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got engaged in July, and fans are counting down the days until they tie the knot next fall in Rome! Ooh la la!

Scheana Shay, 34, is spilling the tea about friends Stassi Shroeder and Beau Clark‘s relationship! When asked who she thinks will get pregnant in the Vanderpump Rules cast first, she was pretty quick to name Stassi! “Maybe Stassi?,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, even adding that she thinks the engaged couple will have a baby shortly after they get married. “I think so…She’s very happy.” Aww! Stassi, 31, and Beau, 39, got engaged in July, announcing the news with a pic from taken at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles. Stassi later confirmed that the couple are planning an October 2020 wedding in Rome, Italy, after visiting the country earlier this year to look at wedding venues and we absolutely can’t wait for this glamorous affair!

The Vanderpump Rules star seemed to have her pulse on a few other potential babies amongst the cast for 2020, as well. “I mean next year a few people will probably be pregnant,” she added, even name dropping Katie Maloney, 32, and her husband Tom Schwartz, 37, who we reported are definitely thinking about expanding their family. When it comes to married couple Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Jax Taylor, 40, however, Scheana didn’t see babies in their future just yet! “I don’t think so,” she answered. “Not yet. I think she just wants to enjoy being married a little longer and the years over in a couple of weeks.” Brittany herself told us that she and Jax are “in the process” of trying, but confirmed she’s not expecting just yet!

When it comes to relationships, Scheana also dished about her new boyfriend Brock Davies, who just appeared on her podcast Scheananigans a few days ago! When asked if they were moving in together, she quickly responded “oh god no” and reminding us that she is in the early stages of the relationship! “I’m going to continue to be myself and I just don’t really believe in taking things slow because you’re just delaying the inevitable and prolonging it,” she continued. “Whether that’s good or bad. It’s like, why don’t you just jump in and find out right away? And that’s where we both did. We’re on the same page, but I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up.” She also revealed that pair have met each others parents, and there were approvals all around! “We have been in each other’s lives very well and easily,” she added.

The podcast host also teased what fans can expect for the new season, admitting that she does get into drama with some of the new cast members! “With some of the new people…Yeah, not really any of the old oddly,” she spilled, adding that it’s all the “same s–t, different season.” Sounds juicy!