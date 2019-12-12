Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Baby Plans Revealed After Brittany Squashes Pregnancy Rumor

Brittany Cartwright may not be pregnant, but Katie Maloney does ‘joke’ with her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star about having a baby ‘around the same time.’ Here’s when that ideal time frame would be for Katie and Tom Schwartz!

Baby talks are underway for Katie Maloney, 32, and her husband Tom Schwartz, 37, according to a source close to the Vanderpump Rules production who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Tom and Katie are talking about having a baby and would like to do it sooner than later,” the insider revealed! Apparently, their co-star Brittany Cartwright — who’s married to another castmate, Jax Taylor, — doesn’t want to be left out of those plans.

“Katie and Brittany joke that it would be fun to be pregnant around the same time, especially since Schwartz and Jax [their husbands] are so close, too,” our source tells us. But these aren’t just the sort of daydreams often exchanged between any pair of BFFs. “They are kind of being serious at the same time,” our source said! And Katie — along with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast — also has an idea of who’ll become a mom first.

“Katie thinks Brittany will get pregnant first, but most of the cast thinks it’ll actually be Brittany,” our source reveals, explaining that “Brittany seems to be more in a hurry as Katie doesn’t openly talk about it as much.” That assumption is well-founded, since Brittany EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she and Jax are “in the process” of trying for a baby at Tom and Ariana Madix’s Fancy AF Cocktails book launch in West Hollywood on Dec. 10!

The ladies have even considered how motherhood will factor into their reality television careers. “It sounds like both couples are open to documenting any potential pregnancy on the show. Though Season 8 hasn’t even started yet, so it’s too soon to tell what the future holds,” our source further adds. “Having said that, this is their jobs and they know it’s what the fans would want to see, so should the opportunity present itself, of course they’d be open to filming it. Having a baby wouldn’t make any of the cast walk away.”

Brittany recently tied the knot with Jax in her home state of Kentucky on June 29, while Katie has been married to Tom since Aug. 2016. However, they decided to exchange vows again after Lance Bass — who officiated Brittany and Jax’s wedding — claimed that Katie and Tom weren’t legally married! That led the cast of Vanderpump Rules to take a cast trip to Las Vegas in July, where Katie and Tom committed to one another forever, again (legally).