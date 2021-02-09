Stassi Schroeder Introduces Baby Hartford To Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pals: See Cute Photos

Stassi Schroeder’s daughter already has a star-studded group of friends! The new mom reunited with her former ‘VPR’ costars, Brittany, Jax and Katie Maloney, who all took turns holding baby Hartford!

The OG’s of Vanderpump Rules have remained closer than ever after last year’s cast shakeups — which resulted in Stassi Schroeder being fired from the hit show, as well as Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright choosing to step away from VPR. Though, the trio came together recently, where Stassi introduced her daughter, Hartford, to the parents-to-be. Brittany, who’s expecting a baby girl, shared photos of her and Jax meeting Hartford for the first time. Adding to the nostalgia of it all, Katie Maloney shared a sweet snap from the moment she first laid eyes on her Goddaughter.

“My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today,” Katie, 34, who’s presumably set to return to Vanderpump Rules with husband Tom Schwartz, wrote on Instagram. She was pictured holding Stassi and husband Beau Clark‘s first child in the cute close-up. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret.” The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host added that she’s “honored” to be Hartford’s Godmother. Stassi, 32, also took to the comments and wrote, “Anddddd I’m crying.”

On February 7, Stassi then introduced her daughter to Brittany and Jax. “We got to meet beautiful baby Hartford a couple days ago!” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned two Instagram photos — one of which showed her holding Hartford and another that included Jax. “I’m so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together I’m crying just thinking about it!! Lol I’m so happy for you Stassi & Beau! She is so perfect and so so sweet!”, Brittany concluded.

“I can’t wait to snuggle her. We love you Hartford,” Kristen Doute, who was also fired at the same time as Stassi in June of 2020, commented under Brittany’s post. Meanwhile, Jax noted that Hartford is already “so sassy.”

After the Vanderpump Rules stars shared the sweet snaps, Brittany defended the un-masked meetings with baby Hartford amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained in her caption that both her and her husband “tested negative, quarantined and got flu shots to see” Stassi’s and Beau’s baby girl.

Stassi, who admittedly struggled at the end of her pregnancy, gave birth on January 7. She shared the first photos and videos of her daughter two weeks later, and gushed, “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of Hartford’s first days.

“It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Stassi continued, adding, “My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”