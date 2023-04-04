Pregnant Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Joke About The End Of Their Sex Life

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder, 34, is about to have her second baby. And while that brings new beginnings, she’s also joking about a potential end — to her sex life! In a new social media clip, she brought a certain pregnancy pillow into the bedroom, and husband Beau Clark was not thrilled. In the clip, posted to her Instagram stories in the early morning hours of April 4, she shared a POV video of her bed, onto which she plopped a large gray pregnancy pillow, contoured to fit her growing baby bump. “It is time,” she titled the first segment.

In the second segment, she snuggled into the pillow while smiling mischievously at the camera, with “Beau hates the pregnancy pillow” written over the clip. She then shared a video segment from her perspective of her feet, as Beau entered the bedroom, toothbrush and cell phone in hand. He stopped short at the doorway when he saw the pillow.

“Aw, f***ing come on!” he said, visibly frustrated. “You got the f***ing [pillow]?” “It’s time!” she giggled, as he walked over to get a better look. “You suck, man. I hate that thing. You know I hate that thing,” said Beau. “I love it,” Stassi laughed unapologetically. “I never want to see that thing again,” Beau continued his rant, and as he left the room, he muttered audibly, “there goes my sex life!”

Stassi and Beau married in 2020 in an intimate outdoor ceremony, then welcomed their daughter Hartford, 2, in January of 2021. In 2022, they exchanged vows during a gorgeous celebration in Italy. Early in March of 2023, she announced she is expecting her second child with Beau, alongside a sweet pic with her toddler. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the March 1, 2023 photo post.

Then, just days later, she revealed the sex of baby #2. “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” she said during her podcast The Good The Bad The Baby, on March 10. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f****** explain it.”