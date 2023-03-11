Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex Of 2nd Baby & How She Knew All Along: ‘It Was A Vibe’

Vanderpump Rules fans can rest easy, as the show’s alum, Stassi Schroeder, 34, dropped some good news amid the ongoing Tom Sandoval cheating drama on Mar. 10. During an episode of her exclusive podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, the second-time mom-to-be revealed she and her husband, Beau Clark, will be welcoming a baby boy in the coming year! “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” she told her audience on Friday. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f****** explain it.”

While she made the announcement, Stassi explained that with her daughter, Hartford, 2, she was not “in tune with her body,” to know the baby’s sex, however, this time she was. The blonde beauty gushed that was “so convinced” of the sex and later, even tried to “talk [her]self out of” the thought process, in the case she “need to prepare” for a girl. Later, a few of her fans took to her latest Instagram post to discuss the exciting news in the comments. “Congrats on the baby boy,” one follower quipped, while another added, “It’s a boy,” along with a series of blue heart emojis.

The former TV personality’s sex reveal comes less than two weeks after she and Beau revealed they were expecting their second child together. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the post on Mar. 1. In the snapshot, Stassi cradled her growing baby bump, as her daughter leaned against her. One of the first to comment was Khloe Kardashian, 38, who left a series of red heart emojis, while RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp noted, “Yay mama! You are glowing.”

Later, fellow expecting momma, Raven Gates, chimed in and wrote, “Aaahh yes So happy for you.” Stassi’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent couldn’t help but also gush over the news and quipped, “Congrats!” Beau also took to his Instagram on Mar. 1, to announce they were expecting once more. “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump,” he captioned the carousel of photos of the duo showing Hartford the ultrasound photos.

Beau and his leading lady secretly got married in Sept. 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. -Married sept 2020 -Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021 I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie,” she captioned their wedding video at the time. Later, the couple had a lavish ceremony in Italy on May 12, 2022. Stassi gave birth to Hartford on Jan. 7, 2021, just over a year prior to the proud parents’ second wedding.