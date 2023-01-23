‘Bachelor’ Stars Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Expecting Baby No. 2

Growing family! Bachelor stars Raven Gates, 31, and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, 32, announced that she’s pregnant with their second child on Jan. 23, via Instagram. “Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam,” the brunette beauty captioned the post along with laughing emojis (see PHOTOS HERE). In the adorable carousel of photos, Raven held photos of her ultrasounds while leaning in for a kiss with Adam. And to make the baby announcement even more adorable, the duo included their one-year-old son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, in the photos.

Soon after announcing that Raven is pregnant with her next bundle of joy, many of her 1.2 million followers took to the comments to gush about the news. “Ahhhh! Congratulations!!! What a blessing,” The Bachelor‘s Natasha Parker wrote, meanwhile, Becca Tilley added, “Ahhh! Congratulations! So happy for y’all!!!!!!!” A third well wish came from Bachelor alum, Vanessa Grimaldi, who gushed, “Ahhhh the best news ever!!! Congratulations mamaaaaa.” Finally, another supporter made sure to note how Gates will now be a big brother. “Gates is going to be the best big brother congrats guys!!!”, their pal said.

Adam, who Raven married in April 2021, made sure to celebrate the news by adding his own comment on the post. “Our growing fam Going to be one on one coverage now!”, the proud dad wrote, while the 31-year-old mom replied, “I got this.. One on One defense lets do it.” Raven and her husband got engaged in May 2019, about two years after they met during their time on Bachelor in Paradise. Later, the adorable couple got married on April 16, 2021, and Raven took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. “Still feels like a dream April 16th, 2021 to [forever emoji],” she captioned the wedding photos.

Raven and Adam are already parents to their son, Gates, as mentioned above. The reality TV personalities welcomed their first bundle of joy last January, less than one year after they tied the knot. “OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!”, the expecting momma captioned her first pregnancy announcement at the time. Most recently, on Jan. 18, Raven celebrated her son’s first birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy 1 year to my sweet baby. He brings sunshine into a room with his smile & sweet demenour [sic],” she captioned the post.

The Bachelor couple’s exciting news also comes nine months after she shared via Instagram they her and Adam were “not quiteee ready yet for baby #2.” At the time, Raven shared a post regarding her fertility and opened up about their future baby plans. “I mean look at this face! We are obsessed with baby Gates but let’s just say…Adam and I are not quiteee ready yet for baby #2,” she began in her caption. “I’ve never been on hormonal birth control and definitely didn’t want to start while my hormones are finally starting to get back to normal after pregnancy.” Congratulations to the happy parents!