‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alums Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Are Expecting Their First Child

The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars announced that they’re expecting their first child in January, very shortly after tying the knot.

Just four months after getting hitched, Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, announced that Raven is pregnant with the couple’s first child! The Bachelor In Paradise pair shared the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday July 25. In the photos, Raven held up the ultrasound photos, while she and Adam got close and cuddly. The couple sported simple outfits, with Raven wearing jeans and gray t-shirt, while Adam donned a white t-shirt and gray pants. The couple looked glowing and excited about their bundle of joy.

The Bachelor In Paradise alums both made Instagram posts to announce that the “Honeymoon Baby” was on its way. “Over the moon excited to share the news! Our honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb,” Raven wrote. In his post, Adam gushed with excitement for the baby. “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood,” he wrote.

The couple sound extremely excited to meet their baby and for their family to grow. Raven and Adam met on Bachelor In Paradise in 2017, and the pair got engaged in May 2019. The couple finally got to tie the knot in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold, via People. “We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine,” Raven told People.

In one of the Instagram photos that Raven posted, she revealed that the baby’s due date is January 26, 2022. She also launched an Instagram account for the baby, where the couple will share updates on her pregnancy. In the first photo, she snacked on a peach, explaining that at about 13 weeks, the baby is about the same size as a peach. The caption also expanded a little bit on what Adam meant by Raven liking all of “Daddy’s food groups,” writing that her pregnancy cravings were hot and spicy food. “I’m continuously moving around in mommy’s belly, but she can’t feel me… yet! Even the ultrasound tech said I was super active! I’ve been making mommy crave all of my daddy’s favorite foods – Pho & ramen,” she wrote.