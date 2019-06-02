‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Engaged After 2 Years Together

Another ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple is getting hitched! Season 4 lovebird, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, are engaged, and they announced the news on Instagram June 2.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who met on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, are engaged! Adam proposed on May 31, and the pair kept the news secret from their fans for a few days, before finally taking to Instagram to share their excitement on June 2. “I’m keeping you forever and for always,” Raven captioned a series of romantic photos from the proposal. “We will be together all of our days. Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face. Always.”

From the photos, it appears Adam got down on one knee on a rooftop, which he covered in gorgeous flower petals. Raven had the biggest smile on her face as she showed off her new rock, as well. She looked stunning in a black dress for the occasion, while Adam was handsome in his suit. The two shared a dance on the rooftop after Adam popped the question, as well, and they both looked so unbelievably happy!

Raven first came to Bachelor Nation on Nick Viall’s season at the beginning of 2017. She made it all the way to the finale, but got dumped when Nick gave Vanessa Grimaldi his final rose. Meanwhile, Adam came in fifth place on Rachel Lindsay’s season that spring.

Raven and Adam’s season of Bachelor in Paradise was plagued by major drama, as sexual harassment allegations had production shut down for several days. With the shortened filming schedule, the couples only got to spend an even more limited amount of time together than usual. Rather than getting engaged at the end of the show, Raven and Adam decided to continue their relationship in the real world, and they’ve been going strong ever since!