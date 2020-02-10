Natasha Parker: 5 Things To Know About The Beauty Who’s Looking For Love With Peter On ‘The Bachelor’

Just six ladies are left on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and one of them is Natasha Parker. During the show’s Feb. 10 episode, she’ll finally get the one-on-one time with Peter Weber that she’s been craving.

Natasha Parker is the only remaining contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to have NOT had a one-on-one date. While Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss have each gotten TWO solo dates already, Natasha won’t get her first until the Feb. 10 episode, with just six girls left. Natasha hasn’t gotten much screen time this season, and she’s often worried about the lack of time she’s gotten to spend with Peter. However, he clearly has a connection with her, as she’s kept her around to the top six. Here’s more to know about Natasha:

1. She works in event planning. Natasha currently lives in New York City and works as a Brand Marketing Director at Everyday Hospitality. She has been in a contract position at the company since Sept. 2019, according to her LinkedIn. The company represents various restaurants in NYC, and Natasha helps plan curated and private dinners, and works on other branding ventures. She also works as a freelance marketing and television producer, who specializes in long-form, branded content.

2. She previously worked in television. Natasha attended Columbia College Chicago and received her BA in Television Production Writing/Producing in 2010. She held several short-term jobs after college, including working as a Set/Social Media PA at the Nickelodeon Halo Awards in 2013, a Production Assistant at the NHL Winter Classic in 2014 and a travel assistant or the BET Honors Awards show. She spent five months working as an Associate Producer for BET in 2014, and eventually landed a long-term job as a Production Manager for HBO in Sept. of that year. She worked at HBO for more than four years, and helped organize promotional shoots for the network’s original content across multiple platforms.

3. She loves yoga. Natasha is often practicing yoga on her Instagram, and said in her ABC bio that she would love to pioneer a ‘disco yoga’ fitness movement. She also loves to meditate.

4. She’s been in serious relationships, but hasn’t come close to getting married. Natasha has been in two past serious relationships, but said that neither of them got close to marriage, according to her ABC bio. Could Peter be the one?!

5. She has her own website. Now that Natasha is working freelance in production, she has a website — www.natashaworks.com — where she showcases her work.