5 Things
Hollywood Life

Natasha Parker: 5 Things To Know About The Beauty Who’s Looking For Love With Peter On ‘The Bachelor’

natasha parker
ABC
THE BACHELOR - Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Maarten de Boer) PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2404" - Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and travel cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by country music star Chase Rice, which leads the bachelorette to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns' football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in The Bachelor Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Jason A LaVeris) VICTORIA P., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/) VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) PETER WEBER View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just six ladies are left on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and one of them is Natasha Parker. During the show’s Feb. 10 episode, she’ll finally get the one-on-one time with Peter Weber that she’s been craving.

Natasha Parker is the only remaining contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to have NOT had a one-on-one date. While Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss have each gotten TWO solo dates already, Natasha won’t get her first until the Feb. 10 episode, with just six girls left. Natasha hasn’t gotten much screen time this season, and she’s often worried about the lack of time she’s gotten to spend with Peter. However, he clearly has a connection with her, as she’s kept her around to the top six. Here’s more to know about Natasha:

1. She works in event planning. Natasha currently lives in New York City and works as a Brand Marketing Director at Everyday Hospitality. She has been in a contract position at the company since Sept. 2019, according to her LinkedIn. The company represents various restaurants in NYC, and Natasha helps plan curated and private dinners, and works on other branding ventures. She also works as a freelance marketing and television producer, who specializes in long-form, branded content.

2. She previously worked in television. Natasha attended Columbia College Chicago and received her BA in Television Production Writing/Producing in 2010. She held several short-term jobs after college, including working as a Set/Social Media PA at the Nickelodeon Halo Awards in 2013, a Production Assistant at the NHL Winter Classic in 2014 and a travel assistant or the BET Honors Awards show. She spent five months working as an Associate  Producer for BET in 2014, and eventually landed a long-term job as a Production Manager for HBO in Sept. of that year. She worked at HBO for more than four years, and helped organize promotional shoots for the network’s original content across multiple platforms.

3. She loves yoga. Natasha is often practicing yoga on her Instagram, and said in her ABC bio that she would love to pioneer a ‘disco yoga’ fitness movement. She also loves to meditate.

4. She’s been in serious relationships, but hasn’t come close to getting married. Natasha has been in two past serious relationships, but said that neither of them got close to marriage, according to her ABC bio. Could Peter be the one?!

5. She has her own website. Now that Natasha is working freelance in production, she has a website — www.natashaworks.com — where she showcases her work.