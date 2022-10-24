Lindsay Arnold Pregnant: ‘DWTS’ Pro Expecting 2nd Child After Fertility Issues & Skipping Season 31

Lindsay Arnold‘s beautiful family is growing! The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro announced that she’s pregnant with her second child on October 24. “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” Lindsay wrote alongside professional photos of herself holding up a sonogram with her husband Samuel Cusick and their 23-month-old daughter Sage. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister 🥹,” Lindsay added.

Lindsay experienced fertility issues to conceive her second child and she skipped the current season of DWTS to focus on her family. “My husband and I have been trying for a while now,” she told E! News. “And it’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family,” Lindsay added.

The Utah native also revealed that she doesn’t know the sex of her baby yet. “I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong,” she said. “Now I just feel like I can’t even trust my intuition. I’ll find out soon.”

Lindsay appeared on the HollywoodLife Podcast in Sept. 2022 and opened up about her viral TikTok video where her baby daughter Sage comforted her following a negative pregnancy test. “It is so hard, but there is comfort in knowing that we’re not alone. Up until about a couple years ago, no one discussed it, and it makes you feel shame and like something is wrong with you — and there isn’t. Everybody goes through it in our own different ways,” Lindsay explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I was definitely scared to post it. Like, should I not be talking about this personal stuff? But I’m glad that I did.” Lindsay also confirmed to us that she and Sam were trying for their second child. “We are so excited to make another sibling for Sage!” she said at the time.