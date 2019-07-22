Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd Disses ‘Vicious’ Cast Of ‘RHOBH’: ‘Pettiness Says Everything’

Ken Todd’s not just saying ‘bye Kyle.’ Now, he’s saying bye to the cast of ‘RHOBH’ for its supposed ‘nonstop attack’ against his wife, Lisa Vanderpump, leading up to her exit from the show!

It’s Ken Todd’s birthday, and he can “speak” out if he wants to. That’s what Lisa Vanderpump’s husband captioned a lengthy Twitter essay that slammed his wife’s co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their “negativity,” “bullying” and more on July 21 (Ken’s 74th birthday). “Yes, it’s my birthday and normally positive things happen on this day! So I would like to get some things off my chest,” Ken began, before launching into his grievances: “It’s a year this next month that all the negativity against my wife started…This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink. When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!”

Lisa was infamously at odds with her co-stars throughout Season 9, thanks to PuppyGate drama — it got so bad that she quit the show and didn’t attend the reunion! LVP’s co-stars suspected that she leaked a story to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley and her former dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juice (a rescue from Vanderpump Dogs), which accidentally ended up at a shelter — Lisa has denied this multiple times. But Ken thought that in comparison to the dog drama, Lisa’s castmates had more unfavorable personal matters that were overlooked: “What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter. The very PUBLIC issues — lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of them, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies — have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people’s money, I call bullsh*t!” While Ken didn’t name names, Lisa has previously brought up the lawsuits that Dorit, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne’s husbands have faced.

In addition to the other ladies’ personal issues, Ken wished his and LVP’s activism was given more screen time. “It disgusts me that the very fact that a resolution passed through Congress, in an attempt to save thousands of dogs worldwide, was brushed aside,” Ken continued. He was referring to Lisa’s passion project, H.Res.401, which pushed for nations to outlaw the cat and dog meat trade and was passed on the House floor in Sept. 2018. He then took a discreet jab at Dorit, who had claimed Lucy Lucy Apple Juice bit her children: “Years of our work was ignored as all the focus was on one dog (that is now in a happy home, not biting, pecking or whatever you choose to call it).” Paul even claimed that his and Lisa’s dog charity was owed $5,000, but didn’t say from who!

It’s my birthday and I will speak if I want to! pic.twitter.com/tCJu156X7C — Ken Todd (@KenToddBH) July 21, 2019

Circling back to Lisa’s co-stars, Ken then clapped back at Camille, who had dissed Lisa’s gums and breath earlier in the season. “To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me, I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know. I am angry as it is a vile lie…Like so many other things that have been said about her,” Ken wrote.

Ken eventually issued his final farewell, as Lisa’s business partner/lover added, “Their pettiness says everything. There are so many things WE could’ve said but haven’t…So it’s not just Goodbye Kyle that I want to say…it’s goodbye to all of the vicious nastiness…there I feel much better now. Happy birthday to me.”