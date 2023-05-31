Raquel Leviss Says She ‘Regrets’ Filing Restraining Order That Caused Scheana Shay To Have A ‘Breakdown’

Raquel Leviss apologized for filing a restraining order against Scheana Shay in part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. In her one-on-one chat with Andy Cohen, Raquel said that she “completely regrets” filing the legal ruling against Scheana, who pushed Raquel in New York on March 1 after learning about her affair with Tom Sandoval. The restraining order wasn’t dropped until after Raquel and Scheana had to stay 100 yards apart at the reunion that filmed March 23.

“I completely regret filing the restraining order, and I’ve been taking every measure to get it dropped,” Raquel said to Andy during their interview, which was taped on March 22. “I spoke with my lawyer and he filed a request to dismiss the court hearing all together.”

Raquel handed the paperwork to Andy, who delivered it to Scheana when the whole cast (minus Raquel) sat down for the reunion. “This was filed today,” Andy told the “Good as Gold” singer. “This is a request for dismissal. Because it’s in process that she’s dropping the restraining order.”

Scheana’s co-stars clapped at hearing the good news about the restraining order. Lala Kent teared up and told Scheana she could now “be present” with her 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon. “This has really taken its toll on her,” Lala said about Scheana, who started crying, and explained how hurt she’s been in the wake of Tom and Raquel’s affair.

“The betrayal of two of my best friends. That is heartbreaking in itself,” Scheana said through tears. “But then to throw all of this on top of it. When I have done nothing but take care of her [Raquel]. I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her. And for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me.”

Scheana explained that she couldn’t be “fully present” for her daughter because of the restraining order. “My daughter sees me crying, then she starts crying. She started hyperventilating the other day, because she saw me having a full breakdown,” Scheana shared. “It’s been a lot. Someone [Raquel] I cared about so much, who I loved, and when I had a suspicion, I said, ‘I know you’re better than this. I know you would never do this.’ She goes, ‘Never.’ I said, ‘Please don’t ever do anything that’s gonna make me be have to be apart from you. Ariana [Madix] and I have been ride or die for you. I love you so much, please don’t do anything to change that.’ And she said, ‘I promise I wouldn’t, Scheana. I would never do that.’ ”

Raquel reacted to Scheana getting emotional from her trailer. With a smile on her face, Raquel said, “Now I’m thinking I should’ve wrote Scheana a personal note. As things are unfolding, it’s more realizations and more regrets.”

Due to the restraining order, Scheana had to leave the reunion stage so Raquel could join the rest of the cast. The season 10 reunion concludes next Wednesday, June 7, where Raquel will finally face off with her co-stars.