‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Moments: Raquel’s Apology, James & Sandoval’s Fight, & More

Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired May 24.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval faced off after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Part 2 airs May 31 and Part 3 airs June 7.

Everyone is talking about the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion that kicked off on May 24. Part 1 saw the cast reunite for the first time after learning about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss that was going on behind Ariana Madix‘s back. Andy Cohen did one-on-one interviews with Sandoval, Raquel, and Ariana, before he sat down with the entire cast minus Raquel, who had to wait in a trailer 100 yards away due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay. There were so many shocking moments during part 1 of the reunion, from Ariana revealing her first text messages with Raquel after she discovered the affair, to James Kennedy and Sandoval nearly getting into a physical fight.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is 3 parts and continues May 31 and concludes June 7. The first episode from the reunion was so explosive, so we can’t imagine what’s coming next. Here are the most shocking moments from the Vanderpump Rules reunion, so far.

Ariana & Raquel’s Text Exchange

During her one-on-one interview with Andy, Ariana revealed that Raquel took “48 whole hours” to apologize for sleeping with Ariana’s boyfriend of 9 years. The text exchange between the former friends was shown on the screen. Ariana, who learned about the affair on Wednesday, March 1, texted Raquel that night, “you are DEAD TO ME.” Raquel eventually texted Ariana back and said, “Ariana, I don’t even know what to say right now besides I really f***** up and I am so so so sorry.” In response, Ariana said, “Shut the f*** up you f****** rat.” Ariana also confirmed to Andy that she blocked Raquel after their exchange.

Lala Fights With Lisa Vanderpump

Lala Kent went after Sandoval at the reunion, and compared him to her controversial ex, Randall Emmett. Lala said that Sandoval is a “narcissist” and a “dangerous human being”, which caused Lisa Vanderpump to disagree with Lala. After the two clashed, Sandoval told Lala, “Lala, if you’re going to judge my character, you need to get in line — somewhere near the f****** back.” Lala told Sandoval to “shut the f*** up,” as Lisa tried to calm Lala down.

James Charges At Sandoval

James was very upset at the reunion, since he was previously engaged to Raquel, and was buddies with Sandoval. Even though Sandoval paid for a portion of James’ proposal in 2021, he tried saying they weren’t that close of friends, and accused James of hooking up with his ex Kristen Doute to get on the show. James went into a rage and charged towards Sandoval and hurled numerous insults at him. Andy Cohen had to separate the two men, and James continued yelling at Sandoval as he eventually sat back in his seat.

Schwartz Reveals When He Found Out About The Affair

The question of when Tom Schwartz learned about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair obviously came up at the reunion. Schwartz claimed that Sandoval told him about his hookup with Raquel in late August 2022, after Scheana’s wedding. Sandoval seemed confused by that, as the show flashed back to Sandoval telling Andy during the one-on-one interview that he told Schwartz about the affair in January 2023. Schwartz also confirmed that he didn’t know Sandoval and Raquel had hooked up already before he and Raquel kissed in Mexico.

Schwartz Threatens Katie With A Cease & Desist

Exes Katie and Schwartz had a tense moment at the reunion, as well. They discussed how Schwartz made out with Raquel even though Katie asked him to not hook up with anyone in the friend group after their divorce. Andy asked Schwartz about his friend, Jo Wenberg, who had been living with him this season. Katie called Jo a “creep,” but Schwartz defended Jo, and told Katie she’s going to “get a cease and desist” if she keeps “attacking [Jo] in the comments” on Instagram. Katie revealed that Jo used to be friends with Kristen Doute, before she blocked Kristen’s number when she “moved in” with Schwartz.

Ariana Addresses Her Friendship With LVP

Since learning about Sandoval’s affair, Ariana has made it clear she won’t have mutual friends with her ex. That’s obviously difficult when it comes to Lisa, who is business partners with Sandoval. At the reunion, Ariana said she “won’t be as close” to Lisa anymore, but Lisa explained that she’s in a tough spot. Andy asked Ariana if she thinks Lisa should cut business ties with Sandoval, and Ariana said, “No I think she knows what’s best for her. I mean, I’m not someone who’s going to be giving Lisa business advice.”