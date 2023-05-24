Lala Kent Compares Tom Sandoval To Her Ex Randall Emmett: They’re ‘Dangerous Human Beings’

As expected, Lala Kent did not hold back against Tom Sandoval at part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, and she even compared him to her controversial ex Randall Emmett. Lala, who moved out of her home with Randall after their 2021 split, told Andy Cohen she doesn’t think it’s “healthy” that Tom and Ariana Madix are still living together after their breakup.

“Sandoval is Randall,” Lala said. “Give it 10 years. He is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying.” Lala went on to say, “I couldn’t get Randall to stay home. And then when sh** hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f*** out of the house.”

Ariana nodded in agreement with Lala, who called both Randall and Tom “narcissists.” “Everyone needs to be warned about this person,” Lala added, pointing directly at Tom. “This is a dangerous human being.” Lala shares 2-year-old daughter Ocean with her ex, who has denied numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lisa Vanderpump chimed in to defend Tom, who had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while he was dating Ariana. “Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval is a dangerous person,” Lisa said. Lala disagreed with Lisa and told the SUR owner that she “rejects” her opinion.

“He was sleeping next to her. This was his life partner,” Lala said about Tom and Ariana. “If he could do that to her, there’s something wrong with this person,” she added.

Lisa pointed out that “a lot of other people” have had affairs, but Lala doubled down on her remarks and insisted that people like Randall and Tom are “dangerous.”

Tom then finally spoke up and lashed out at Lala. “Lala, if you’re going to judge my character, you need to get in line — somewhere near the f****** back,” he said. In response, Lala told the TomTom owner to “shut the f*** up,” as Lisa tried to calm Lala down.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed on March 23 and marked the first time that the entire cast was together since Tom and Raquel’s affair was exposed at the beginning of March. Lala, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Scheana Shay have been firmly team Ariana since the scandal broke, while Tom Schwartz has refused to abandon Tom Sandoval. The three-part reunion continues May 31 and concludes on June 7. Peacock is releasing “extended versions” of the reunion that will be available to stream the next day.