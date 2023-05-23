Ariana Madix Confirms Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Had Sex In Her Guest Room

Ariana Madix, 37, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on May 23 and spilled major tea about her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss‘ affair. The Vanderpump Rules stars split at the start of Mar. 2023 made headlines after it was revealed that Tom had been cheating with Raquel, 28. Now, Ariana is setting the record straight and confirming that the rumor that he had slept with the 28-year-old while Ariana was in the next room was true. “They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed together,” she claimed during a preview clip of the episode.

While recalling that alleged encounter with the 39-year-old and Raquel, Ariana added that Tom left her side to go be with their co-star. “Then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***** her,” she dished to host, Alex Cooper. When asked if she had “turned a blind eye” during her nearly decade-long relationship with Tom, Ariana quickly admitted, “Yes.” The 37-year-old TV personality then cited the instance where Tom brought Raquel to his hometown in St. Louis in Dec. 2022. The hometown photos were published by TMZ on Apr. 11.

Later in the preview clip, Ariana alleged that Tom was “using other people’s credit cards” to cover up his tracks with Raquel. She also claimed that her ex flew his secret fling “out to different places” throughout the affair. In addition, Alex confirmed to listeners that Ariana and Tom “were not in an open relationship,” and asked her where did that assumption begin. “I think it came from him,” his ex-girlfriend stated. And although Tom claimed he attempted to repeatedly breakup with Ariana, she doubled-down on what really took place earlier this year.

“I never saying that I was going to kill myself,” she explained. The podcast episode’s preview then went on to reveal that Tom allegedly cheated on Ariana with more than one woman. “I’ve learned some things even after filming the reunion,” Ariana continued. Tom and the rest of the VPR cast filmed the Season 10 reunion on Mar. 23, just weeks after the shocking breakup took place. More so, in the episode’s trailer, Ariana called out her co-stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, and noted that they were not in her “inner circle.”

The end of the trailer got even more shocking when the host edited her questions back-to-back, as Ariana seemingly appeared overwhelmed. “Lisa [Vanderpump] knew the whole time. Raquel’s pregnant,” the podcast host said as she read aloud the list of rumors from the show and the affair. Finally, at the end of the clip, Ariana stood her ground and clapped back when the host alleged that she “lost” Tom. “People are like ‘you lose ’em how you got ’em’,” Alex said, to which Ariana replied, “I didn’t lose him. He lost me.” The full podcast episode is set to premiere later tonight on Spotify.