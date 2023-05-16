Ariana Madix Says Tom & Raquel’s 1st Time Having Sex Was In The Car After Her Dog Died

The Vanderpump Rules finale airing May 17 is so highly-anticipated, that Bravo released a sneak peek of the episode that features footage from after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair was exposed. In the clip, Ariana Madix tells Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney how she first learned in March that Tom, 39, was cheating on her with Raquel, 28, for months. “I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime,” Ariana explains. “It was literally from the night before. He was at Schwartz’s.”

Katie, 36, is shocked to hear that the risqué FaceTime call took place at her estranged husband Tom Schwartz‘s home. Ariana tells her friends that after seeing the screen recording, she immediately called Raquel, who was in New York City at the time with Scheana. “I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f****** tell me like what the f***? When did this start? She said, ‘Right after the girls trip,’ ” Ariana says. “I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?’ ”

Ariana’s dog Charlotte passed away at the beginning of the season, when the girls went on a getaway to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. Ariana had to leave the trip early, while Raquel also eventually left to go back to LA to crash boys night. In the clip, Ariana claims that, according to Raquel, Tom and Raquel “kissed” that night. “Well, later that night, when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f***** in her car that night,” Ariana reveals, shocking Katie and Scheana.

“And he didn’t have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in,” Ariana also says about Tom. As Katie and Scheana express their disbelief over the situation, Ariana tells them, “My emotions were clearly all over the place. And he was angry at me. Angry. At me!” This scene from the Vanderpump Rules finale was filmed after cameras picked back up again to capture the aftermath of the “Scandoval.” The finale airs May 17.

Tom and Raquel’s affair has been one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history. Tom had been dating Ariana for nine years when he started a secret relationship with Raquel, one of Ariana’s closest friends. After the affair was exposed, Raquel and Tom both publicly apologized for the situation. Raquel has been lying low since then, while Tom has been on tour with his band. Ariana has been thriving since the scandal and is even dating someone new.

The VPR season 10 finale will be followed by the three-part reunion that kicks off May 24. In the reunion trailer, Ariana calls Tom and Raquel “rats” and slams them for their affair. It’s unclear if Raquel and Tom are still together.