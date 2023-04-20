Ariana Madix Reportedly ‘Casually Dating’ Daniel Wai After Scandoval: How They Met Revealed

Ariana Madix has a new boyfriend! The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, is “casually dating” fitness coach Daniel Wai, the same man she made out with at Coachella on April 15, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet claimed that Ariana and Daniel met at the Mexico wedding in March that Ariana attended just over a week after she found out that Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. Ariana and Daniel “really hit it off” at the wedding, per ET, and since then they’ve been “having fun” together and “are casually hanging out with no label.”

While Ariana and Daniel didn’t meet until the wedding, they reportedly have friends in common, and also both worked in the hospital industry. Ariana’s friends think that Daniel is “a breath of fresh air,” according to ET. They’re probably much higher on Daniel than Tom, 39, who was dumped by Ariana after nine years of dating, once Ariana found out about his affair.

It was at Day 2 of Coachella, on April 15, when Ariana was caught kissing her new man. Following their steamy make-out session, ET reported that Daniel supported Ariana as the Bravo star got a tattoo at the California festival. After the weekend wrapped up, Ariana and Daniel were seen kissing, again, at LAX Airport, as Daniel flew back to New York. Daniel is an East Coast-based influencer and fitness coach.

After Ariana’s Coachella hookup made headlines, Tom was stopped by TMZ at the airport and shared his feelings on Ariana’s new relationship. “Yes I love that,” Tom said about the kissing photos. The musician also said he “really” wants Ariana to move on from their relationship and is “really happy” she found a new man. In that same interview, Tom, who also attended Coachella, declined to say if he was headed to see Raquel, 28, who reportedly checked into a mental health facility last week. Raquel’s rep revealed to PEOPLE on Apr. 14 that the reality star’s decision to seek treatment was made prior to the news of her affair with Tom broke on Mar. 3.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the rep told the outlet. Raquel’s team also clarified that her treatment was not a “rehab” but rather a “mental health and trauma therapy” program. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the statement continued. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”