Ariana Madix Makes Out With New Man Daniel Wai At Coachella After Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Living her best life! In the midst of the ongoing Scandoval, Ariana Madix was spotted kissing Daniel Wai in the crowd at Coachella.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 17, 2023 8:52AM EDT
Ariana Madix
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Couple Landon Barker and Dixie D'Amelio arrive at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio to watch Blink 182. Pictured: Landon Barker, Dixie D'Amelio BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy the last day of weekend 1 of the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG

Ariana Madix forgot all about the Tom Sandoval drama during Coachella. The Vanderpump Rules star was seen kissing new man Daniel Wai while dancing at Coachella, according to TMZ’s footage. In the video, Ariana and Daniel are dancing in the crowd when she wraps her arm around him. They share a steamy kiss before continuing to dance.

Ariana and Daniel spent a lot of time together while out in the desert. They certainly weren’t trying to hide the fact that they were hanging out! The fitness coach shared a cozy selfie with Ariana on his Instagram Story.

Ariana met Daniel at a “mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico,” a source told ET. “He’s a sweet guy.” Daniel supported Ariana as she got a tattoo at Coachella. “They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist, Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together,” the source noted.

The Vanderpump Rules star definitely deserved a fun weekend amid all the ongoing fallout from Scandoval. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Ariana recently discovered that Tom and Raquel Leviss had been having a months-long affair while she and Tom were still together.

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix shows off her look at a previous Coachella. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG)

Ariana broke her silence about the situation in a March 16 Instagram message. She wrote, “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

Tom, in his first interview since the scandal surfaced, claimed that he and Ariana had actually broken up on Valentine’s Day before she’d learned about his affair with Raquel. He said that Ariana was “completely in denial” about the breakup at first. Meanwhile, Raquel checked into a mental health treatment center in Arizona on April 14.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad