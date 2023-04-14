Ariana Madix & Scheana Shay Party At Coachella Ahead Of Tom Sandoval’s Arrival: Watch

Taking the drama to the desert! Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, 37, and Scheana Shay, 37, posted a series of photos and videos of them partying it up at Coachella amid the ongoing Tom Sandoval cheating drama. For day one of the festival, the brunette beauty rocked an all-white outfit that consisted of a knitted bikini top, bikini bottoms, and a fishnet skirt. Scheana paired the HYPEACH ensemble with open-toe platform heels and white sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ariana, who recently split from Tom after his affair with Raquel Leviss, 28, looked gorgeous in a rainbow crop top and daisy duke shorts. The blonde bombshell’s top was deconstructed and featured long sleeves, a cut-out on the abdomen portion, and a string bikini-style portion. The 37-year-old completed her festival attire with a pair of white Converse sneakers and purple-hued sunglasses.

Tom’s ex was also spotted locking lips with influencer Dayna Kathan (see photo here) while at the festival on Friday. The TikTok content creator puckered up and kissed Ariana while also holding her close. Dayna sported a white bikini top, high-waisted jeans, and a Playboy bucket hat. The smooch comes just over one month after Ariana and the 39-year-old called it quits after nearly a decade together.

While the cast hit up the music and arts event to party for the weekend, Raquel has reportedly checked into a mental health facility to seek treatment, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Apr. 14. Her rep also noted that the decision to seek treatment was made prior to the news of her affair with Tom broke on Mar. 3. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” they told the outlet. The 28-year-old’s team made sure to clarify that her treatment was not a “rehab” but rather a “mental health and trauma therapy” program. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” the statement continued. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Prior to this, her co-star Scheana revealed that she edited Raquel out of her wedding photos and swapped her face with Lala Kent‘s. “I decided to edit all my wedding photos and put Lala’s face on Raquel’s,” Scheana said during the Undressed with Pol’ and Patrik podcast on Apr. 12. “I had to I don’t want that b**** in my photos.” Raquel was originally one of Scheana’s bridesmaids, along with Ariana. All of the ladies posed together for a group bridal party photo, which remains on Scheana’s Instagram. “Take. Me. Back,” she captioned the carousel of photos in Oct. 2022. Scheana shared the newly edited photo on Wednesday and captioned it, “The most beautiful bridesmaids.”