Tom Sandoval Reacts To Ex Ariana Madix’s Coachella Hookup 1 Month After Split

Moving on! After Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, 37, was spotted locking lips with fitness coach Daniel Wai, on Saturday and Monday, her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 39, revealed that he is happy for her. “Yes I love that,” he told TMZ of the kissing photos that they published from Coachella (WATCH HERE). While leaving LAX on Apr. 18, Tom also noted that he “really” wants Ariana to move on from their relationship. “Yes I do, I really do,” he added, before confirming that he’s “really happy” she found a new man.

Before entering security at the airport, the 39-year-old was asked if he was headed to see Raquel Leviss, 28, who he cheated on Ariana with. “I don’t know man, there’s no comment on that one,” he said in regards to how the 28-year-old is doing amid her checking into a mental health facility last week. Despite this, Tom responded, “No”, when asked if was on his way to visit her.

When the TV personality first arrived at the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, he agreed that “everyone should move on” from the cheating scandal. “Yeah, I think they should,” he said. “It’s ridiculous and the people that are perpetuating it the most… the squad of it all.” When the reporter asked if he meant “the girls” from VPR Tom responded with, “Yeah all the uh… yeah.” Ariana’s ex rocked a casual outfit while at the busy travel center, which consisted of a black t-shirt, brown sweatpants, and a black Von Dutch cap.

As previously mentioned, Ariana was spotted passionately kissing Daniel over the weekend while at the Coachella music festival on Apr. 15 (watch here). The duo was spotted at Bad Bunny‘s late-night set and not only enjoyed the show together, but also made it a romantic moment with several kisses. Later, the blonde bombshell and the fitness instructor were pictured on his Instagram, where he shared a few cute selfies with her. Not only did Ariana cuddle up close to him, but they even rocked matching Nike sneakers!

Daniel and Ariana were later spotted sharing a loved-up goodbye kiss at LAX on Apr. 17, notably one day ahead of Tom’s reaction to her moving on (see photos here). Ahead of both of the kissing photos, Ariana was spotted partying with her friend and co-star Scheana Shay, 37, on Apr. 14. The two women attended the celebrity-filled music festival alongside other friends over the weekend and Daniel was spotted in those group photos as well! Ariana rocked a rainbow cut-out top with denim shorts, while Scheana wowed in an all-white knitted outfit (see more photos here). Ariana and Tom officially called it quits just before the news broke of his affair with Raquel on Mar. 3. The latest episode of VPR will premiere on Apr. 19.