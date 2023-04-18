Ariana Madix Locks Lips With New Man Again After Coachella Hookup: Photos

Ariana Madix was caught kissing a new man on Saturday, April 15 at Day 2 of Coachella 2023, and it looks like their makeout session wasn’t just a festival fling. The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was seen locking lips with her new love interest, fitness coach Daniel Wai, at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, April 17 following the popular music festival’s first weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here, the pair kissed inside a car and outside of it in the passenger drop-off section of LAX before the New York-based influencer headed back to the East Coast.

Their goodbye kisses came shortly after video and images of the pair dancing and kissing at the Indio, Calif. music festival surfaced. They appeared to be completely enamored with each other as they cuddled up and locked lips under the night sky. Ariana and Daniel both posted several snaps of each other on their Instagram Stories as well, not caring to hide the fact that they’re fond of one another. Some of the snaps they shared are below, followed by a video posted by a friend of them cozying up together as they listened to the live music.

Of course, the loved-up PDA between the two had Bravo fans paying attention, as Daniel is the first person Ariana has publicly been with in any capacity since she found out her now ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and Ariana’s former friend, Raquel Leviss. Tom, 39, attended Coachella, but without Raquel, 28, who is currently bettering her mental health at a treatment facility. It’s not clear who Tom hung out with at the event, but he was not photographed anywhere near Ariana. Ariana has not spoken out about her love fest at Coachella, but the photos seemingly do the talking for her.

Despite going to Coachella solo, Tom was in the middle of some Scandoval drama this past weekend after Mirival Resorts alluded to his presence at their Arizona location following a rumor that Raquel was staying at the wellness retreat as well. They did so by sharing a since-deleted photo of an empty bar alongside some lyrics to the Vanderpump Rules‘ theme song: “You know that it’s our time / These are the best days of our life.”

Tom immediately slammed Mirival Resorts for stirring the pot and not taking responsibility for their actions. “I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week,” the TomTom co-owner wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday, April 17. “They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.”

“In a continuous effort to be healthy and work on myself, I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try to find some peace. Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that,” he continued. “Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post ‘in poor taste.’ Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better.”