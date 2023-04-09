Tom Sandoval Goes Shirtless At Concert After Ex Ariana Madix Shaded Him At Club: Photos

Tom Sandoval was spotted rocking out with his band hours before his ex Ariana Madix reportedly threw shade at him at a club on Friday. The Vanderpump Rules star went hard and took off his shirt during the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras performance at The Canyon venue in Montclair, California. About 40 miles away at Hollywood’s Avalon, Ariana went harder with an epic ladies’ night alongside castmates Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, where they reportedly took over the DJ booth to chant, “F*** Tom.”

In a clip of Tom’s shirtless set posted to Instagram (above), the singer put on his best Irish accent for his cover of The Pogues’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”. Another video (below) had him crooning the hit “Drive” by Incubus. He appeared focused on his dulcet tones instead of the fallout from his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

The “Scandoval” was clearly on the minds of Ariana, Scheana and Katie, however, as they reportedly dragged Tom during their night out. At one point, per Page Six, Scheana got so fired up during a hard rock version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”, she shouted, “I said f*** Tom in case you didn’t hear me!”

Katie also shared a video of the shenanigans to her Instagram, where the terrific-looking trio belted out Paramore’s “That’s What You Get.” She captioned it, “That’s what you get! every night is @emonite and VPR nite!”

The gorgeous ladies brought down the house just days after it was reported that exes Ariana and Tom are still living in the same home they bought before their explosive split. The former Vanderpump Rules couple haven’t found the time to figure out new arrangements after Tom’s affair with Raquel was revealed, per an April 1 report by TMZ. The outlet’s source added that Tom and Ariana are staying in the Valley View, CA home when they’re in town, but have opted to sleep in separate bedrooms.

Meanwhile, Tom’s BFF Tom Schwartz claimed Tom was “obsessed” with Raquel, but he doesn’t see it sticking. “I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” he said on the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I know they care so much about each other, but even if the short time they’ve been in love, or whatever you wanna call it, it’s become toxic,” he added.