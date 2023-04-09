Tom Sandoval Goes Shirtless At Concert After Ex Ariana Madix Shaded Him At Club: Photos

While Ariana had an epic ladies' night with 'Vanderpump Rules' costars, Tom took off his shirt and jammed out with his band at a concert.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 9, 2023 12:35PM EDT
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Montclair, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Sandoval isn’t letting his Vanderpump Rules relationship drama turn him into the shy and retiring type. The reality star stripped off to reveal his buff physique and occasionally blew his trumpet performing with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras on Friday night (April 7) at The Canyon venue in Montclair, CA. There was no sign of his new(ish) girlfriend, fellow Vanderpumper Raquel Leviss. Tom, wearing sequinned pants, also played guitar and bongos during the gig. He also thanked fans for being there for him at what he said had been a “difficult time.” Tee shirts feating his name were also on sale at the gig for $50. Pictured: Tom Sandoval BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Michael B. Jordan sizzles in this new Calvin Klein underwear campaign. The 'Creed' actor shows off his buff physique in these striking shots released by the clothing designer to promote its new Spring 2023 campaign. This is Jordan’s first collaboration with Calvin Klein. Shot by renowned photographer duo Mert & Marcus, the brand says he "embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity". Styled in the new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the black and white visuals are said to "reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft". The stunning campaign shots are now up on billboards in NYC and Los Angeles, and the full Spring campaign will be revealed on March 15th. 27 Feb 2023 Pictured: Michael B Jordan. Photo credit: CALVIN KLEIN/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA948258_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval was spotted rocking out with his band hours before his ex Ariana Madix reportedly threw shade at him at a club on Friday. The Vanderpump Rules star went hard and took off his shirt during the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras performance at The Canyon venue in Montclair, California. About 40 miles away at Hollywood’s Avalon, Ariana went harder with an epic ladies’ night alongside castmates Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, where they reportedly took over the DJ booth to chant, “F*** Tom.”

In a clip of Tom’s shirtless set posted to Instagram (above), the singer put on his best Irish accent for his cover of The Pogues’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”. Another video (below) had him crooning the hit “Drive” by Incubus. He appeared focused on his dulcet tones instead of the fallout from his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

The “Scandoval” was clearly on the minds of Ariana, Scheana and Katie, however, as they reportedly dragged Tom during their night out. At one point, per Page Six, Scheana got so fired up during a hard rock version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”, she shouted, “I said f*** Tom in case you didn’t hear me!”

Katie also shared a video of the shenanigans to her Instagram, where the terrific-looking trio belted out Paramore’s “That’s What You Get.” She captioned it, “That’s what you get! every night is @emonite and VPR nite!”

The gorgeous ladies brought down the house just days after it was reported that exes Ariana and Tom are still living in the same home they bought before their explosive split. The former Vanderpump Rules couple haven’t found the time to figure out new arrangements after Tom’s affair with Raquel was revealed, per an April 1 report by TMZThe outlet’s source added that Tom and Ariana are staying in the Valley View, CA home when they’re in town, but have opted to sleep in separate bedrooms.

Tom Sandoval plays shirtless with his band. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Tom’s BFF Tom Schwartz claimed Tom was “obsessed” with Raquel, but he doesn’t see it sticking. “I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” he said on the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I know they care so much about each other, but even if the short time they’ve been in love, or whatever you wanna call it, it’s become toxic,” he added.

More From Our Partners

ad