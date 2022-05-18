Lala Kent & Randall Emmett: What Happened To Cause Breakup Of ‘Vanderpump’ Couple

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett looked like they were going to make it down the aisle together, but love can be a fickle friend sometimes, especially for reality show couples. The Vanderpump Rules stars split in October 2021 after being engaged for three years and welcoming a child together: daughter Ocean. As cheating allegations against Randall swirled, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time that Lala’s friends were “completely in shock over this news,” considering how they saw the pair as “the perfect couple.” The insider added, “They’re completely inseparable and their relationship has gone through so much that it would be really sad if things were over for good.”

Well, things are over for good between Lala and Randall, as both stars have moved on and even spoken out about the split. Keep reading to find out more about what went down between the pair and where they stand now, below.

Where It All Started

“He came in for a Christmas dinner and sent his assistant up to me and asked me if he could get my manager’s contact info because he wanted me in a film,” Lala told Cosmopolitan in 2018 about first meeting Randall. “And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film, and then we just had this instant connection. It was my first season of [‘Vanderpump Rules’]. I think only like, three episodes had aired of Season 4.”

Lala would keep her relationship secret on the show, only referring to Randall as “my man,” until he finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Ambyr Childers, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2017. In 2018, Lala and Randall went public with their romance, as Lala shared a sweet Instagram about being grateful for their relationship. She also shot down rumors she cheated with him while he was still married.

In September of that year, Randall popped the question to Lala while they were vacationing in Mexico. “Last night was the best night of my entire life,” Lala wrote on Instagram at the time. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé!”

In March 2021, the couple welcomed Ocean. “Now that the baby’s out and thriving, we have had some really good date nights and have found a way to have our [time] where everybody is out of the way,” Randall told UsWeekly in May 2021. “We’re thriving.”

Only five months later, Lala deleted all the photos of Randall from her social media and “liked” a meme about the film producer cheating on her. Rumors had begun to swirl after photos of Randall with two women in Nashville had surfaced. Although the allegations were never confirmed, the damage was done and the couple broke up.

“Lala was completely blindsided by what happened with Randall. The rug was pulled out from under her completely and everyone around her was completely shocked,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”

What Was Said After The Split

“Yes, there was a lot of betrayal,” Lala claimed on her podcast “Give Them Lala,” adding, “What he was doing behind the scenes was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other. So, it’s hard for me to come from a place of, like, mourning a loss when there was no loss because it wasn’t ever real.”

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what. What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in?” she added. “The second that I felt unsafe – I said this in therapy – I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f**k out… No questions asked. Buh-bye.”

While Randall never admitted he cheated, he did confess to behaving poorly. “I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he said on pal Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi’s podcast, “Genuinely GG,” in March. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out.”

Now What?

“Lala is completely done with Randall and she’s excited because she’s moved on with her life,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She is working through the pain and she wants nothing to do with him.”

Meanwhile, Lala has said she looks forward to a new sexual partner. “I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner,” Lala said during the Jan. 25 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time. So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system,” she continued. “However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I f*cking got it. I still got it.’”