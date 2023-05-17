‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Says Cast Needed A Break After ‘New Information’ Was Revealed At Reunion

Following the sprawling months-long “Scandoval” drama, Vanderpump Rules producers have opted put contract renegotiations for cast members on the backburner. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety in a Wednesday, May 17 interview. “And I now think we need a minute.” Alex said “new” information dropped during the season 10 reunion made it clear they’d need to delay future casting negotiations.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he explained. “There is new information.” He believes the cast members would need to see all three parts of the reunion, which will conclude with a final installment next month on June 7, before making an informed decision on returning for another season. “I’m not saying this as a mere tease,” he said. “This is true.” By way of scant explanation, he offered, “I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Alex reiterated that the constant conflict since Ariana and Tom split in early March had made it difficult for anyone to make a clear-headed decision on returning. “I think everyone’s wrapping their heads around what that might mean,” he said. “No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve.” He added that cast and crew are serious about taking “a minute down.”

It’s no secret that the reality hit has been in extreme turmoil following the Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval cheating scandal that led to his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. In fact, the drama has continued to rock the very foundations of the show, with Raquel filing a restraining order against Scheana Shay for an alleged assault over the incident, Raquel entering a mental health facility for treatment in April, and Tom and Raquel ultimate calling it quits under the extreme pressure in May.

Raquel’s return seems to be the one most in question, as she is still in treatment. “We have had those conversations with her reps,” Alex told the outlet. “She and people around her have to feel OK about it. And so that’s why I also think that waiting a little bit helps.”