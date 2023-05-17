Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Officially Split After Scandalous Affair

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have officially split after a scandal that left the cast of Vanderpump Rules in turmoil and resulted in Tom’s breakup with longtime love Ariana Madix. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six for a Wednesday, May 17 report, confirming that the breakup did happen.

Tom and Raquel roiled the reality TV hit back in March of 2023, when Raquel and Tom’s affair was exposed, with Ariana allegedly finding a compromising video of her costar on Tom’s phone. “Scandoval” erupted, with cast members generally siding with Ariana — including Scheana Shay. Raquel filed a restraining order against her in the aftermath, claiming she’d been assaulted over the scandal.

Tom and Raquel both issued statements after the steamy affair became public. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” Tom wrote via Instagram, defending Tom Schwartz amid the drama and adding that he had, “specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions.” Sandoval said he would be “taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

Several days later, on March 8, he apologized directly to Ariana in another Instagram statement. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote in part. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Raquel’s apology followed, also on March 8, along with an admission that she was seeking counseling. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel told Entertainment Tonight in a written statement.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.” Raquel later checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment, in April of 2023.

Tom and Raquel were apparently still seeing each other following the scandal, and amid filming a wild Season 10 reunion, which has yet to air.