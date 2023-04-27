Raquel Leviss Admits To Sleeping Over Tom Sandoval’s In Wild ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview

The writing was on the wall! Raquel Leviss admitted to Lisa Vanderpump that she had a sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s house while his girlfriend Ariana Madix was away long before Raquel and Tom’s affair was exposed! In a wild preview for the May 3 episode of Vanderpump Rules, it appeared big SUR boss Lisa started to put the pieces together on “Scandoval” and even confided in her husband Ken about it! “I can’t believe that Tom Sandoval had Raquel over when Ariana’s away – in the jacuzzi as well,” Ken later exclaimed in front a stunned Katie Maloney!

After showing Tom, Ariana, Raquel and Tom Schwartz heading off to a glamping trip, the preview cut to Raquel arriving extremely late for her shift at SUR restaurant. Raquel explained, “I overslept, I stayed up late. I went back to Tom’s place and we went in the jacuzzi with Schwartz.” When pressed by Lisa where Raquel stayed the night, Raquel told her “Sandoval’s,” but quickly added, “Nothing happened though. I know it looks bad. It was just easier to sleep on the couch and stay the night.”

Lisa wasn’t feeling what Raquel was putting down, so she called up Tom to confirm that he had an overnight guest that wasn’t his girlfriend. “We hung out for a little bit, [she] literally dipped out. Like, I don’t know – actually she left early,” Tom began. As Tom and Raquel’s stories weren’t adding up, Lisa continued with her interrogation. “So did she spend the night at your house – did she or not, yes or no?” she asked, to which Tom rambled something to the effect of: “Yes, but like dude, like, I have people crash at my house.” The preview then ended abruptly.

While their affair wasn’t publicly revealed until March, Tom and Raquel weren’t exactly keeping it a secret even before the sleepover news, as they were caught kissing at costar Scheana Shay’s wedding in August, a full seven months before “Scandoval” was exposed!

As for Ariana, she’s been sparking up romance rumors after it was reported that she was “casually dating” fitness coach Daniel Wai, the same man she made out with at Coachella on April 15, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet claimed that Ariana and Daniel met at the Mexico wedding in March that Ariana attended just over a week after she found out about Tom and Raquel’s affair.

Meanwhile, a rep for Raquel confirmed that she was receiving help at a mental health facility in a statement to People on Friday, April 14. Raquel and her family agreed should we check herself in before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was recorded, but they ultimately decided to wait until filming wrapped, per the rep.

Catch all the continuing “Scandoval” drama when Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.