Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Were Caught Kissing At Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss weren’t exactly keeping their affair a secret, as they were caught kissing at costar Scheana Shay’s wedding in August, a full seven months before “Scandoval” was exposed! Scheana’s wedding dress designers, Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson, appeared on Thursday’s Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live and spilled the tea on the what they witnessed on Scheana’s big day.

“The day of the wedding, before the cocktail party, I get out of the elevator and I see Tom Sandoval and Raquel kissing off to the side… nobody was around,” claimed Patrik. “There were [Vanderpump Rules] producers and stuff on the side but I don’t know if they saw,” he added. The tea gets spilled at the 0:57 mark in the video above.

Pol co-signed everything his business partner explained, including the fact that they often confused Tom Sandoval for the other Tom, Tom Schwartz. However, they insisted that there was no mistaking the PDA participants. “We thought it was Schwartz but now we know it was Sandoval,” Pol said.

And to prove there was no Tom-Tom mix up, the dress designers also said they had witnessed Schwartz and Raquel’s infamous kiss at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding weekend, which happened the night before the ceremony. Pol even claimed the kiss was staged because they were asked to change seats for the Bravo cameras to get better shots of the kiss. “We knew it was fake because, hello, we got kicked out of our seat,” claimed Pol.

The designers’ dish comes shortly after Scheana revealed she found a “disgusting” photo of Tom and Raquel from her wedding. In the snap, Tom, who was dating his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, was hanging out by a pool with Raquel when he should have been getting ready for the ceremony, as he was Brock’s groomsman, per Scheana. With Ariana also in the wedding party, Scheana said Tom and Raquel knew everyone would be busy with preparations. “They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” Scheana explained Amazon Live, according to Page Six.. “It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Raquel confirmed that she was receiving help at a mental health facility in a statement to People on Friday, April 14. Raquel and her family agreed should we check herself in before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was recorded, but they ultimately decided to wait until filming wrapped, per the rep.