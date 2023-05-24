Ariana Madix Reveals 1st Text Messages With Raquel Leviss After Discovering Affair: ‘You’re Dead To Me’

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion kicked off with Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix each doing one-on-one interviews with Andy Cohen to discuss Tom’s shocking affair. Ariana revealed to Andy that she hasn’t spoken to Raquel since she found out on March 1 that Raquel was sleeping with her longtime boyfriend for months. Ariana also said that it took Raquel “48 whole hours” to text her an apology for what she did. The text messages between Ariana and Raquel were shown on the screen and revealed the shocking exchange between the former friends.

On Wednesday, March 1, Ariana texted Raquel, “you are DEAD TO ME.” At least a day later, Raquel texted Ariana back and said, “Ariana, I don’t even know what to say right now besides I really f***** up and I am so so so sorry.”

Ariana had an absolute savage response to Raquel. “Shut the f*** up you f****** rat,” Ariana’s text read. Speaking with Andy, Ariana confirmed that she blocked Raquel after she sent that final text, and they didn’t speak again up to the reunion, which filmed March 23.

Andy asked Ariana more questions about the affair, including whether or not she saw this coming from Tom and Raquel. “More so with her than him,” she explained. “We all know, men are trash. I trust my girlfriends. And so for someone to be so ingratiated in my life, as my friend, how could someone be as close to me as she did, and then [do what she did]. From a guy, I almost more expect it. But I can’t imagine doing that to one of my friends.”

As fans know, Raquel and Tom had secretly been hooking up for months behind Ariana’s back, as she and Tom were in a nine-year relationship, and Raquel and Ariana were besties. News of their affair came to light at the beginning of March, breaking up Tom and Ariana for good. Tom and Raquel both publicly apologized to Ariana, but that did little to comfort her, and she cut them both out of her life.

The entire VPR cast got to hash out the drama at the Season 10 Reunion. Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay prior to the reunion, so they had to film the reunion separately and be least 100 yards apart. The reunion is three parts, airing May 24, May 31, and June 7, on Bravo.